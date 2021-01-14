James Owen

Llanymynech, UK January 14th 2021



Demand for Kid’s Outdoor Toys Surges



James Owen of Rebo UK Ltd (www.outdoortoys.co.uk) warns that as demand surges, dramatic shortages of Children’s Outdoor Toys will follow. Price rises are guaranteed as the cost of container freight from Asia has risen to record highs.



As COVID cases rise to record levels, panic buying is back, and this time it’s not just pasta and toilet paper that are in short supply. Brexit has brought on shortages of fresh fruit and veg and now, outdoor children’s toys.



Parents are looking for new ways to keep their kids busy during lockdown, so are turning to entertainment outside. Demand for ride on cars, bikes, quads and trucks has surged since Christmas and orders for outdoor climbing frames, slides, swings and trampolines are rising beyond expectations.



James Owen says “The stock we had delivered before December was intended for the usual high demand at Easter – but a big rise in sales has taken the whole industry by surprise so shortages will no doubt follow.”



James goes on to explain that the record prices for container freight from Asia has to be reflected on the new stock arriving. Lloyds Loading List report that as Container Freight prices soar to multiple times their normal level (282% up on this time last year), further hikes in prices are expected later this month, with equipment shortages, port delays and lack of capacity set to continue right up to the lunar new year in mid-February.



Consumers should prepare for higher-than-expected price rises as demand, product shortages and the continued rise in transport costs has its effect.



Rebo design and manufacture their own range of Outdoor Climbing Frames, Slides and Swings, so their production capacity will definitely meet demand on these products.



Rebo UK ltd is one of the largest and fastest growing UK retailers of Children’s outdoor toys; designing and manufacturing many of their products at their facility in Llanymynech, Powys.



