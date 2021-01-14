January 2021, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, is launching a new campaign that will run throughout 2021 and focus on the strapline ‘Your Trusted Partner for Security Solutions’ highlighting the excellent service and support that Mayflex can provide with regards to security solutions.



Tom Filce, Mayflex Director of Sales for Security commented ‘Some people might associate Mayflex with infrastructure and data cabling, but we have actually been distributing security solutions since 2007. Over the last 14 years we have very much established ourselves as a leading security distributor with a focus on IP technology.’



Tom continued ‘We have built an exceptional team of associates focused around selling and supporting security solutions, many of which have been in the industry for years and have extensive knowledge and experience that make them a great asset for our customers in helping them to choose the best solutions to meet their varying requirements.’



Tom continued ‘We have chosen to distribute and partner with a select number of best-of-breed security vendors, we aren’t about badge collecting. Our vendor partners include Axis, Avigilon, Hikvision, Milestone, Mobotix, Paxton, Suprema, Tether and Wavestore to name but a few. We believe these brands offer the best solutions for our customer base and provide a choice of product solutions that fit both their technical and budget requirements. It’s definitely not a case of one solution fits all and we are well placed to advise customers accordingly.’



Tom concluded ‘Partnerships are key to our success, whether that’s with our vendor partners or with our customers, we are focused on building strong and lasting relationships. To support our customers, we offer several Specialist Support Services which include IP Configuration whereby we can pre-configure cameras, NVRs and switches before they are shipped, helping reduce installation time on site or to support a customer at a particularly busy time. We can even spray paint the cameras and brackets so they can discreetly fit into their installation surroundings, giving customers some extra benefits that they can pass on to their end customers.’



James Vian, Mayflex Technical and Training Manager added ‘Through the Mayflex Academy we run regular courses, most of which are free of charge to Mayflex customers, to bring people up to speed on the best practices for installing security products, as well as numerous vendor focused courses. At the moment all training is taking place online due to the Covid-19 situation and customers can view and book onto the courses by visiting our website.’



If you’re a security installation company and you don’t yet have an account with Mayflex you can open one within a few minutes by clicking here. For more information on Mayflex visit www.mayflex.com.