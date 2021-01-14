The MEATER Plus has a smart guided cook system ensuring you can serve up tasty, succulent and satisfying meat or fish, with very little effort

Leicester, 14th January 2021 – What better way to keep the romance alive than a candle-lit dinner for two? This Valentine’s Day, we won’t be able to whisk our loved ones off to a fancy restaurant, but with help from MEATER Plus, the completely wireless meat thermometer, you can still impress your loved one with their favourite restaurant quality meal.



Nothing says ‘romantic meal’ like a mouth-watering steak or piece of fresh salmon. But a sure-fire way to turn a romantic dinner into a complete flop is to serve your better half the worry of under cooked meat, and words certainly won’t be flowing if you are spending more time chewing on meat than chewing over riveting conversation. The MEATER Plus has a smart guided cook system ensuring you can serve up tasty, succulent and satisfying meat or fish, with very little effort.



Just connect the MEATER Plus to any smartphone or tablet and using a patented technology, MEATER Plus provides estimated cooking times, monitors your meat whilst it’s cooking and sends alerts to mobile devices when meat is cooked to perfection and ready to enjoy. It means you can concentrate on the trimmings and spending extra time with your date, instead of being distracted by cooking times and tied to the kitchen.



It’s so simple – even if you have never cooked your special someone a meal before. Using MEATER Plus, you can be sure to impress them with your culinary skills and the gift of a night-off from the kitchen will certainly show them just how much they are loved and appreciated.



MEATER Plus always delivers perfect results, so whether it’s date night, the Sunday family roast, a summer BBQ, or every single day of the week, this simple to setup, simple to use smart cooking tool will ensure you enjoy wonderfully cooked meat or fish time and time again.



In stock now from MEATER, RRP £99.



Visit MEATER and use code VALENTINE14 to get a 14% discount from the 8 – 14th Feb



ABOUT APPTION LABS LIMITED

Apption Labs was founded in January 2015 by Joseph Cruz and Teemu Nivala with more than 30 years’ experience in hardware and software engineering. At a joint barbecue, the three friends decided to take their problems into their own hands and no longer wait for someone else to solve them. This mentality is the driving force which is reflected in the corporate culture and enables progressive ideas, positive thinking and new innovations.



The company is headquartered in Leicester, UK and has offices in Los Angeles, USA and Hsinchu, Taiwan. The company's multi-continental background enables it to develop products with the right functionality through insights and feedback from consumers from different cultures around the world. The MEATER was developed with a crowdfunding budget.



MEATER was developed to help meat lovers with different cooking skills achieve consistent results when frying or grilling. This fantastic gadget is a must-have for all cooking methods and preparation methods. For more information, please visit http://www.meater.com.





