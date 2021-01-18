Using an air purifier can cleanse the air in your home, getting rid of all the impurities including odours, smoke, dust, and pet dander

Health and well-being specialist, Beurer, details the importance of making your home a happy and healthy place for optimum productivity





Manchester, England, 18th January 2021: With the vital government message being to ‘stay home, protect the NHS, save lives’, much of the UK are now working from home. This includes school and college students, who are juggling their studies from their bedrooms. With this in mind, it is an important time to make sure our homes are equipped and set up to ensure we are working effectively.



Beurer provides four simple concepts to a happy, healthy, and productive home environment:



1. Clear the air



As we are spending more time indoors, it is important to improve our Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), to ensure we maximise not only our cognitive performance but also general health and well-being in our homes. Poor IAQ occurs when there is a build-up of pollutants in the home to the extent that it affects an occupant’s health and comfort.



Using an air purifier can cleanse the air in your home, getting rid of all the impurities including odours, smoke, dust, and pet dander. If you or a member of your family suffer from asthma, allergies, or any other respiratory condition that could be worsened by airborne particles, an air purifier will provide some relief. Air purifiers are especially important in houses because they quickly and quietly clear allergens and other particles, and effectively remove pollutants present in the air.



Beurer LR200 - Compact Air Purifier with 3-Layer Filtration



• Quiet, compact, and easy to use

• 3-layer filter captures 99.5% of particles

• Ionic cleaning function

• 3 fan speeds to suit room size

• Night mode and timer function



Available from Lakeland, RRP £149.99





2. Adjust the lighting



Boost your happiness and shine a light on the lockdown with light therapy. With Winter upon us and with us spending more time indoors, it is imperative that we keep our serotonin levels up, ultimately helping to regulate our moods to promote positive feelings and prosocial behaviour, and to help prevent us feeling the effects of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Light therapy solutions can help fend off the winter blues and administer a supply of happy energy during the dark and gloomy months, helping us to stay more cheerful whilst tackling working and studying from home.



Beurer TL 30 Daylight Therapy Lamp - Wellness light in a practical format



• Compact size thanks to LED technology

• Ideal for your desk or on the move

• Exceptionally bright and even illumination

• Light intensity: approx. 10,000 lux (distance of approx. 10 cm)



The Beurer TL 30 is available from Lakeland and has an SRP of £59.99





3. Use aromatherapy



Aromatherapy has been around for hundreds of years because of its healing effects, mood-boosting properties, and many other health benefits. With the variety of essential oils and the benefits they can bring into your life, consider using aromatherapy in the home when you or someone in your family is feeling overwhelmed or having a particularly stressful day. Various scents can be used, some to help you stay alert or for extra brain power and some are beneficial to use before bedtime to increase your quality of sleep. You can view a helpful list of useful oils and their qualities at Healthline.



Beurer Aroma Diffuser – enjoy a wonderfully scented room and boosted mood



• Micro-fine ultrasonic atomisation

• With colour-changing LED light

• Suitable for rooms up to 20 m²

• Made of porcelain and real bamboo

• Quiet and energy-saving – only 12 watts

• Suitable for room fragrancing with water-soluble aroma oils



The Beurer LA 40 Aroma Diffuser is available from John Lewis priced at £49.99.





4. Take a walk



According to many studies and trials, sitting for hours a day without any exercise or moving affects the body in a negative way.



Every day we should include some activity in our daily routine. One of the most popular and most beneficial activities is walking. Walking is a low impact cardio exercise, which means that it is suitable for everyone, adults, children, and the elderly. Just 30-60 minutes walking each day brings many positive benefits to our body whilst also having huge mental and emotional rewards. Benefits include a decrease in anger, hostility and sadness, improvement on focus and attention, and stimulation of creativity, all helping to achieve happiness and productivity. Why not make the walk fun and exciting for the family by adding an activity sensor so that you can track how many steps and distance you are are walking each day?



Beurer AS80 – activity sensor, making walking fun



• Records activity and sleep and transmits the data to your smartphone

• Activity tracking: number of steps, distance covered, calorie consumption, fat burn, activity duration and achievement of daily activity goal

• Sleep tracking: records sleep motion activity and sleep duration



The Beurer AS80 is available from Amazon priced at £38.34.



To view Beurer’s full range of health and well-being products for the home, visit Beurer.





About Beurer



Beurer is the No.1 health and wellbeing brand in Europe and has developed an excellent reputation for design, style and innovation.



Beurer was founded in 1919 in Ulm and is synonymous with health and wellbeing. The company started with the first heating pads in Germany, and has gone on to expand into a range including a wealth of products for the health and wellbeing, beauty, baby care, sports and medical diagnostic and prevention sectors. These include electric blankets, heating pads, blood pressure and blood glucose monitors, nebulizers, clinical thermometers, personal and kitchen scales, foot baths and air humidifiers, Shiatsu massagers, baby monitors, heart rate monitors and cosmetic mirrors. The family run company operates a global distribution network in more than 80 countries and currently has a workforce of 500. You can find more information at www.beurer.com