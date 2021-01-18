with Oticon More we have completely reinvented the way a hearing aid works

Copenhagen, Denmark, January 18th, 2021 – The Consumer Electronics Association has named Oticon More™ an honoree in the prestigious CES® 2021 Innovation Awards. The world’s first hearing aid with an on-board Deep Neural Network (DNN) has received honors in both the highly competitive Health & Wellness and Wearable Technologies categories. This is the fifth consecutive year that Oticon has been recognized by the international awards program that annually selects the best of the best in consumer electronics. The most recent honors for Oticon More™ bring the number of times Oticon has been honored by the CES Innovation Awards program to an even dozen.



“Oticon prides itself on challenging the industry to progress hearing technology and with Oticon More we have completely reinvented the way a hearing aid works,” says Thomas Behrens, Chief Audiologist, Oticon. “Our dedication to research and development enables us to pioneer new standards and the past decade has seen us significantly advance our portfolio of hearing solutions to improve the lives of hearing aid users. Oticon life-changing technology stands out against the biggest and most respected brands in the world in terms of reinventing the core delivery, with greatly improved outcome as the result.”



Prominence Among World’s Most Innovative Products

Oticon More™ builds on Oticon’s legacy of award-winning product innovation and industry firsts. With an on-board DNN trained with 12 million sound scenes based on real-life sounds, Oticon More™ recognizes a wealth of sounds, their details, and how they should ideally sound. This is a radically new way for a hearing aid to operate. It means that Oticon More™ delivers more precise sounds and is even designed to support the way the brain naturally works. Breaking an industry mold, it is the first hearing aid to provide the brain with access to all the meaningful sounds it needs, not just speech, while also ensuring sound remains comfortable for the user. People with hearing loss benefit with improved speech understanding with less listening effort and the ability to remember more, even in very noisy environments.



In addition to audiological technology innovation, Oticon More™ also offers a wide range of connectivity options to further help deliver a high-quality listening experience in everyday situations. Utilizing popular modern devices, the hearing aid supports direct streaming from iPhone®, iPad® and compatible Android™ devices, and offers control and remote support through the Oticon ON app. Oticon More™ is available in a discreet lithium-ion based rechargeable style (miniRITE R) that provides a full day of battery life (including streaming) after just three hours of charging, ideal for those that want the convenience of rechargeable batteries.



To learn more about Oticon More™ and the entire portfolio of Oticon hearing solutions with BrainHearing™ technology, visit: https://www.oticon.global/hearing-aid-users/hearing-aids/pro...





Oticon's vision is to create a world where people are no longer limited by hearing loss. Oticon develops and manufactures hearing aids for both adults and children and supports every kind of hearing loss from mild to profound and we pride ourselves on developing some of the most innovative hearing aids in the market. Headquartered in Denmark, we are a global company and part of Demant with more than 15,000 employees and revenues of over DKK 14 billion.



