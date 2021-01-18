Independent whisky bottler and online retailer Heroes and Heretics Ltd is organising a free and virtual ‘anti-Burns Night’ party on 25 January hosted by Made in Chelsea star Freddie Browne and ex-Made In Chelsea cast member and influencer Angus Findlay.



Browne and Findlay will emcee a Zoom Boiler Room session powered by their new partnership with Heroes and Heretics. “I can promise bottle giveaways, a celebrity guestlist and most importantly music from the greatest lyricists throughout the ages. This will be the ultimate way to spend your Burns Night,” said Freddie Browne.



To sign up for this Heroes and Heretics spectacular register on the website www.hahcws.com/anti-burns-night-party. As numbers are limited a draw of the lucky attendees will be made two days prior to the event. The Heroes and Heretics Anti-Burns Night is on Monday 25 January and starts at 9.00pm.



If its Burns poetry readings, piping in the Haggis and munching on neeps, tatties (that’s swede, turnips and potatoes to you and me) you’ll be in the wrong place. But if you’re looking for beats, banter and bottles to liven up a very gloomy January, register today.



Freddie Browne - the Hero



Freddie, currently on the cast of Made in Chelsea, has explored many paths in his life ranging from working in tiger conservation in central India to driving to Mongolia in a Vauxhall Corsa for his 19th birthday. Currently making the bold move from infront to behind the camera, Freddie has partnered with Heroes and Heretics to pioneer his career in film, debuting with two YouTube ads he wrote, directed and starred in - “A Work of Art” and “Horsepower”.



Angus Findlay - the Heretic



Angus is an ex-cast member of Made in Chelsea, and former beau of Georgia Toffolo. He’s appeared on E4’s Celebs Go Dating and ITV2’s Dress to Impress. Angus has also had a successful modelling career working for brands such as Ted Baker, Pepe Jeans and Boots. He is also an active ambassador and advocate for men's mental health through the charity Mind & has appeared in an episode of Tea Talks for National Tea Day to talk about mental health.



About Heroes and Heretics Ltd



Heroes and Heretics Ltd is an independent bottler and online retailer of whiskies, bourbons and rums established in 2015.



Heroes and Heretics and its portfolio of unique spirit brands is all about turning the whisky drinking experience on its head. With every drop of every bottle sold to market traceable to the original cask and distillery, the Heroes and Heretics experience is second to none. Visit www.hahcws.com to join the Heroes and Heretics tribe and receive regular benefits, rewards and more.



