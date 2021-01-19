PixelPlex, a global provider of blockchain-powered solutions, has announced the successful launch of a crypto arbitrage platform. The new application is designed to provide cryptocurrency traders with an effective tool with which they can grab the most beneficial deal.

PixelPlex developers have pointed out that one of the most important features of their platform is the built-in arbitrage bot, as it does crypto trading itself and helps users to make a profit.



The engineering team has also explained how it works. The bot simultaneously buys and sells the same amount of bitcoins (or any other cryptocurrency) from two different exchanges. Meanwhile, their equivalent amount in fiat is different, so the trader makes money on the difference in currency rates.



The PixelPlex bitcoin trading platform contains a data collection mechanism, an algorithm for finding profitable deals, a tool for handling cryptocurrency volatility, and the ability to exchange cryptocurrencies for fiat money and vice versa.



The company’s team of experts have commented on more details of their solution. They have mentioned several major risks usually associated with crypto arbitrage, such as a halt in trading caused by the accumulation of all funds on one exchange and high transaction fees that lead to zero profit or even financial losses. To prevent and eliminate these issues, a graph theory-based optimal search algorithm was developed.

The algorithm receives data from leading exchanges like Binance, Bittrex, Kraken, and others, then it selects the best trading deal and executes the transaction before the market changes and the trader passes the opportunity.



As noted by PixelPlex, their platform is capable of making instant decisions, thereby allowing traders to rest and check their account balance once in a while. They claim that their arbitrage software includes all the features every trader needs: the ability to set thresholds for trades and profits, trade directly or through a minor pair, and access investment strategies that are typically not available when using conventional methods.



Another feature that may not be immediately noticeable, but equally important, is the intuitive user interface. The PixelPlex designers and developers have placed opening and closing deals buttons a few clicks apart and included a built-in set of options to let users customize the solution. Copy-trading and all the information in the app are presented in graphs and charts.



In the end, PixelPlex representatives have noted that their crypto arbitrage solution is easy to integrate and carry over to any business environment.



About PixelPlex

PixelPlex is a custom software development company based in New York. Since 2013, the firm helps businesses to enhance their efficiency and security via blockchain technology solutions. In addition to blockchain development, PixelPlex also works with IoT, AI, VR/AR, and advises on Internet accessibility and cybersecurity.