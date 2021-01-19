Finance focused EdTech start-up closes its second fundraise of £1.75M, experiences 2,800% YoY growth and announces inclusion initiative with Santander
London, 19th January 2020 - Finance Unlocked, an EdTech platform used by top banks, asset managers and law firms today announces it has raised £1.75M and experienced user growth of 2,800% in 2020, driven in part by COVID-19’s impact on the workplace. Its second round of funding from strategic angels includes the managing partner of one of Europe’s largest SaaS VCs, Chairman of one of Europe’s largest banks and Chairman of Europe’s largest higher education EdTech. Clients include Santander, Hogan Lovells and Oxford Said Business School and partnerships include financial media company Euromoney plc, UK Finance, CISI and The Chartered Banker Institute.
Created specifically for the finance industry, this video-delivered and expert-led educational platform has video completion rates of 91% - beating global brands in both the EdTech and Entertainment markets alike, and Trustpilot reviews of 4.8/5 stars. It is clear the team has developed a winning formula.
Finance Unlocked is focused on making a positive social impact. In 2020 it delivered £3M worth of education to University students affected by campus closures and contributed to the national Fintech for Schools educational programme. This year the team will soon be launching a societal inclusion initiative with Santander, rolling out 3,000 Finance Unlocked subscriptions to Black and Black Mixed students.
Henry White, CEO of Finance Unlocked said:
“Employers the world over are racing to make rapid and permanent changes to the way they deliver learning and development. The pandemic, and the changing nature of the workplace, have provided fertile ground for new disruptors in this space, as well as driving M&A activity in the sector. Our unfair advantage is that we focus on one industry sector, financial services, which also happens to be one that is highly receptive to new ways to radically improve learning and development. 2021 promises to be an exciting year for us as we set our sights on owning the financial education vertical, challenging generic providers such as LinkedIn Learning, to tap into a $44Bn market opportunity.”
Finance Unlocked’s founders are Henry White (formerly of Israeli AI scaleup, Edgify, and hedge fund, Davidson Kempner) and Robert Ellison (formerly an investment banker at UBS). The senior management team also includes Prasad Gollakota, Chief Content Officer, (formerly an investment banker at UBS and Bank of America, and currently on the CFA UK content steering committee) and Ciaran Rooney, CTO (previously CTO at EdTech app Busuu with 30m users and Skimlinks acquired by Connexity Inc).
Contact:
Henry White, Co-founder & CEO
henry.white@financeunlocked.com, +447796133600
Public media pack
About Finance Unlocked
Founded in late 2017 and headquartered in London, Finance Unlocked is the world’s first comprehensive, on-demand video-delivered learning platform built specifically for finance professionals. Delivered by over 100 seasoned industry experts and accredited and endorsed by world leading finance institutes, the content demystifies finance from fundamental concepts to advanced topics, supported by practical illustrations and real-world case studies. For more information, visit https://financeunlocked.com/
This press release was distributed by ResponseSource Press Release Wire on behalf of Finance Unlocked in the following categories: Environment & Nature, Consumer Technology, Personal Finance, Business & Finance, Education & Human Resources, Media & Marketing, Public Sector, Third Sector & Legal, Manufacturing, Engineering & Energy, Computing & Telecoms, for more information visit https://pressreleasewire.responsesource.com/about.