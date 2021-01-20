Scottish craft distillery, Old Curiosity, has launched a new limited-edition gift box ahead of Mother’s Day, perfectly capturing the spirit of the day, with its feminine and whimsical packaging, designed to adorn and enhance a gin-lover’s collection.



The Secret Garden Gift Box (2 x 20cl, 39% ABV, RRP £29.95) is distilled with botanicals grown in the distillery’s Secret Herb Garden on the outskirts of Edinburgh. The Apothecary Rose Gin offers a familiar Turkish Delight flavour whilst the Pink Elderflower and Jasmine satisfies a sweeter tooth - but sugar free.



The Secret Garden Mother’s Day range not only includes this beautiful gift box but also a hamper service (contents; 2 x 20cl Gin, 1 x 5cl Gin, 1 x Herbal G&Tea, 1 x Honey, 1 x Garnish and 1 x Hand Sanitiser RRP £45) where you can pick and choose the perfect gift for any Gin-fanatic and tailor it to their preferences.



To create the perfect Apothecary Rose serve

- Fill a Tall glass with ice

- Add 50ml Apothecary Rose Gin

- Top up with low sugar tonic

- Garnish with Raspberries



To Create the perfect Apothecary Rose Cocktail

Rose Negroni

- 25ml Rose Gin

- 25ml Campari

- 25ml Vermouth



Method: Stir over ice, strain

Rocks Glass, Large ice cube

Garnish: Orange peel



To create the perfect Pink Elderflower and Jasmine serve

- Fill a Tall glass with ice

- Add 50ml Pink Elderflower and Jasmine Gin

- Top up with low sugar tonic

- Garnish with Grapefruit



To create the perfect Pink Elderflower and Jasmine Cocktail

Love Potion Fizz



- 50ml Elderflower Gin

- 15ml Lime Juice

- 15ml Elderflower Liquor

- Top with prosecco



Method: Shake with ice: Gin, lime and liquor, Strain over cubed ice

Wine Glass, Rose petal ice cubes, Top with prosecco.



Hamish Martin, Director at the Old Curiosity Distillery, commented: “This year, parents have been challenged more than ever, especially with home-schooling! So, we thought it would be time to provide the mothers that care for us all year round with something extra special, created especially to make them smile!”



The botanicals used in both gins are carefully grown at The Secret Herb Garden on the outskirts of Edinburgh. The Secret Garden is an award-winning herb nursery with over 600 naturally grown and tended varieties of herbs and flowers which are picked, dried and distilled by hand to deliver the pure essence of nature.



The nursery is most renowned for the highly acclaimed and multi award-winning collection of premium, 100% natural, Secret Garden Gins which are stocked by some of the UK’s most prestigious retailers and now exported to 11 countries around the globe. The distillery also produces ranges of teas, soaps and hand sanitisers.



The Secret Garden Gift Box is available now online at theoldcuriosity.co.uk.



To find out more about The Old Curiosity Distillery and their Secret Garden Gins please visit www.theoldcuriosity.co.uk.



The Old Curiosity Distillery and Secret Herb Garden on the outskirts of Edinburgh was founded in 2014 and is the brainchild of husband and wife team Hamish and Liberty Martin. Hamish a former wine merchant pursued his lifelong passion for plants by gaining a Herbology Diploma. After securing a 7.5-acre plot of land at the foot of the Pentlands Hills, the award-winning Secret Herb Garden and Old Curiosity Distillery was born. Today the Secret Garden is an award-winning herb nursery with over 600 naturally grown and tended varieties of herbs and flowers. It is most renowned for the highly acclaimed and multi award-winning collection of premium, 100% natural, Secret Garden Gins which are stocked by some of the UK’s most prestigious retailers and now exported to 11 countries around the globe. At the Secret Herb Garden the herbs are grown, picked, dried and infused by hand to deliver the pure essence of nature.