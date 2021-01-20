The Perfect Ward solution is proving to be an extremely useful tactical communications tool during the crisis

Silverline Care employs creative thinking to use Perfect Ward technology during COVID-19 health crisis



Silverline Care, the Glasgow-based company which operates 12 elderly care nursing homes across Scotland and the north of England, is maximising the real-time capabilities of the Perfect Ward digital quality improvement and safety solution to communicate effectively with all staff, as well as the friends and family of residents.



Silverline Care has to ensure staff can easily access the most up-to-date information and be confident they are doing their jobs in a safe environment. To minimise the impact of growing fears over the safety of residents, Silverline Care combines the latest Government advice, with that from the Geriatric Society, and has a clear set of guidelines for admitting and re-admitting residents during the pandemic. All communications are sent and updated via Perfect Ward, a digital app normally used by staff to conduct quality audits across the care homes.



May Prentice, Head of Operations at Silverline Care, commented, “The Perfect Ward solution is proving to be an extremely useful tactical communications tool during the crisis. We can communicate effectively with all staff and discuss changes from the NHS or Government as they occur, all in real time. As a result, it is easy to reassure friends and family that their loved ones are in safe hands, protected by the highest possible recognised standards.”



Silverline Care is using Perfect Ward to drive quality improvements. It has recently added new quality processes, new reports for senior management helping to improve auditing and compliance for the regulators (the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in England and the Care Inspectorate in Scotland).



Alan Birch, Chief Commercial Officer at Perfect Ward added, “In times of crisis, our technology brings heightened levels of agility, critical to maintaining staff and resident morale in care homes. Perfect Ward enables effective communication while enhancing quality standards. Instant access to real-time data means managers can spot trends or recurring issues and most importantly, prioritise their time. When consistency and speed are of the essence, our technology is low risk, high reward that transforms ways of working because it’s all done using a simple swipe on a mobile device.”



Perfect Ward is a fundamental part of the quality improvement programme at Silverline Care. The technology supports a broad range of in-house audits including:



1. Medicines management

2. Infection Prevention Control (IPC)

3. Environmental and cleaning

4. Resident documentation

5. HR and people development



Importantly, the quality standards for individual care homes are now transparent for all to see across the group. This has been transformational in terms of quality improvement and the cultural impact. Quality audits are no longer seen as a chore, cloaked in secrecy. They are now part of a professional work environment, where nurses and carers openly discuss ways to improve the training they need. The simple introduction of Perfect Ward has freed up valuable time.



About Silverline Care

Silverline Care’s devoted team of nurses are on hand 24 hours a day, every day of the year, providing specialist dementia, nursing, residential and respite care for the elderly across 12 homes in Scotland and the North of England. While each has its own personality, every Silverline Care home offers a professional, yet friendly, environment. Headquartered in Glasgow, Silverline Care aims to become the leading care home in all the local communities it serves with a mission to provide high quality care for residents, peace of mind for their families and be a great place to work.



For more information, visit Silverlinecare



About Perfect Ward

Perfect Ward is a specialist provider in digital quality improvement and safety solutions. Currently working across health, aged and social care, in leading organisations in the UK, Australia and South Africa. Perfect Ward is designed to make health and quality audits easier and more efficient, empowering frontline staff to own quality assurance and freeing up more time to care.



The Perfect Ward solution supports hospitals, pharmacies, ambulance services, care homes, aged care, community and social care environments to transform quality and uncovers valuable insights through data.

For more information, visit www.perfectward.com or to arrange a demo email us info@perfectward.com



