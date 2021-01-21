New Program Builds on and Expands Partner Capabilities with Greater Flexibility, More Support, Extensive Training Programs, and Higher Financial Incentives



ROSELAND, N.J. — January 21, 2021 — Sectigo®, a leading provider of digital identity management and web security solutions, today announced the launch of its new Secure Partner Program, furthering Sectigo’s commitment to the company’s base of more than 1,200 partners worldwide. Partners in the program gain myriad benefits, including access to the new Sectigo Connect Partner Portal, advancing their ability to build new capabilities, deliver more value to customers, drive higher profits, and accelerate growth in today’s dynamic cybersecurity market.



In the new Secure Partner Program, partners are tiered based on engagement level, so that organizations’ tier within the program aligns with their own business goals. All partners registered in the new program also receive access to advanced training and accreditation programs to help them improve their sales and support effectiveness. Sectigo has added financial incentives, such as a new partner pricing model and dedicated Marketing Development Funds (MDF), to the new program. Accredited partners who grow their sales with Sectigo are rewarded with more incentives for their business and employees.



“Partners play a crucial role in Sectigo's growth and success. The new Secure Partner Program enables partners to grow with us and to build a rewarding business around our suite of industry-leading web security products. We've designed our program to enable success and provide the opportunity for better profitability,” said Michael Fowler, President of Channel Partners, Sectigo.



Sectigo Connect Partner Portal



Timed with its Secure Partner Program's debut, the company has introduced the Sectigo Connect Partner Portal. The easy-to-use platform provides quick, direct access to essential tools and resources that enable partners to engage with Sectigo to successfully introduce new Sectigo products to their customers. Central to the Secure Partner Program, the portal provides access to:



Marketing Development Funds (MDF) to support the growth of the Sectigo brand, demand generation, training and other relevant activities. Available to certain tiers of partners.



Partner Resource Center, a self-serve repository of sales collateral, technical product documents, marketing tools and guides.



Sectigo University, with 70+ training courses for earning sales and technical accreditations.



Webinars & events hosted by Sectigo experts, exclusively available to Secure Partners.



Program onboarding training to guide partners through the first 90 days, ensuring success



“The COVID-19 pandemic and increasing amount of cyberattacks have led to a substantial increase in web security issues for our partners’ customers,” said Michele Campbell, Vice President of Global Channel Programs, Sectigo. “Our new Secure Partner Program aims to tackle the obstacles in the world of web security while helping our partners expand their portfolio beyond the CA market and increase their average deal size. Partners can unlock their full potential with Sectigo and the Secure Partner Program benefits when they include Sectigo’s Web Security Platform solutions in their portfolio.”



Sectigo University



Easily accessed through the Connect Partner Portal, the Sectigo University online learning and enablement platform for Sectigo Secure Partners enables partners to gain new cybersecurity expertise, learn about Sectigo’s digital identity and website security products, build new capabilities, deliver greater customer value, and accelerate growth. Available on-demand 24/7 to partners worldwide, the platform offers role-based curricula derived from 70 training courses for sales and technical individuals, delivered through interactive learning modules, with testing. Sectigo provides partners with automated tracking of each student’s progress as they work toward accreditation.



“The free training within Sectigo University provides pathways for partners to earn their Sectigo Secure Sales and Technical Accreditations. By achieving an accreditation, Secure Partners will maximize their investment in Sectigo solutions by standing out as a true web security expert,” added Fowler.



To learn more about Sectigo’s Secure Partner Program, visit https://sectigo.com/partners/channel



About Sectigo



Sectigo is a leading cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security. As a large global Certificate Authority with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of online trust experience, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions to secure web servers and user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovation and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ.



UK Media Contacts:



Ines Mitsou

Positive

020 3637 0640

imitsou@positivemarketing.com



Max Bailey

Positive

020 3637 0640|07933318525

mbailey@positivemarketing.com