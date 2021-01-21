98 Percent of Employees Say Company is a “Great Place to Work”



San Mateo, CA. – January 21, 2021 – Aryaka®, the leader in fully managed Cloud-First WAN solutions, announced today its designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company for the second year in a row.



Using a rigorous, data-driven methodology, Great Place to Work validated Aryaka employee feedback and confirmed that 98 percent of its employees have a consistently positive experience at the company. This is up from 94 percent last year. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.



In addition to Aryaka’s high workplace satisfaction score, Great Place to Work revealed that out of the five major categories the organization uses to evaluate a company’s employee satisfaction, Aryaka has made positive year-over-year strides. In the category of Credibility, Aryaka moved from 91 percent last year to 94 percent this year. In the category of Respect, the company moved from 87 percent to 93 percent. In the category or Fairness, the company moved from 91 percent to 93 percent. In the category of corporate Pride, the company moved from 91 percent to 93 percent. And in the category of Camaraderie, the company moved from 93 percent to 94 percent.



In addition to the five categories highlighted above, Great Place to Work revealed as part of the Expanded Trust Index™ that:



- 92 percent of the company’s employees are experiencing a high-trust culture and feel they are invested in the organization



- 96 percent believe they are trusted by the management team



- 94 percent believe they make a difference to the company



- 96 percent believe they are given a lot of responsibility



- 96 percent are proud to tell others they work at Aryaka



“We are honored to be Great Place to Work-Certified for a second year in a row and to have achieved such impressive scores of confidence from our employees,” said Matt Carter, CEO of Aryaka. “Our successful work culture that combines diversity, collaboration and a positive work-life balance with a laser focus on our customers are the elements that enable us to engage and retain such great talent.”



“We congratulate Aryaka on their certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”



For more on Aryaka, please visit:



https://www.aryaka.com/



Visit the Aryaka blog: https://www.aryaka.com/blog/



Follow Aryaka on Twitter: @AryakaNetworks



Visit Aryaka on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aryaka-networks/



About Great Place to Work



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.



About Aryaka



Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN company, brings agility, simplicity and a great experience to consuming the WAN-as-a-service for network and security. The company provides an optimized global network and innovative technology stack, delivering the industry’s #1 managed SD-WAN service and setting the gold standard for application performance. Aryaka’s SmartServices platform offers connectivity, application acceleration, security, cloud networking and insights that leverage global orchestration and provisioning. The company’s customers include hundreds of global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100.



###



UK Aryaka Media Contact:



Inés Mitsou

Account Manager

Positive

Ph: 0770-388-4664

E: imitsou@positivemarketing.com