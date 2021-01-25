Indoor air can contain over 900 chemicals, particulates, biological materials, viruses and bacteria.

Need some space to breathe at home? Due to the pandemic, we have been all spending extra time in our homes cooped up. Even in more ‘normal’ times many of us spend more than 90% of our time indoors breathing air that is up to 5 x more polluted than outdoor air. Indoor air can contain over 900 chemicals, particulates, biological materials, viruses and bacteria. Each of us breathes 9,000 litres a day with poor indoor air quality (IAQ) affecting the health of everyone in our homes. It is therefore vital to reduce indoor air pollution. Leading ventilation specialist Vent-Axia has therefore launched its PureAir Room air purifier and is sharing eight easy steps to purifying the air in our homes.



Public Health England attributes between 28,000 and 36,000 deaths a year from long-term exposure to air pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by everyday activities in the home, ranging from cleaning, cooking and bathing to how you decorate, heat and furnish your home. These add moisture, PM2.5 particulates (by-products of combustion); and chemical compounds known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to the air you and your family breathe. If you have pets this can also expose allergens to your family and visitors. To improve the air quality in your home there are three main actions you can take: Reduce the number of pollutants you introduce into the air; Dilute the pollutants in the air by ensuring there is adequate ventilation introducing fresh clean air to the home; Purify by adding an air purifier to remove the remaining pollutants from the air you breathe.



Offering advanced air purification for your home, Vent-Axia’s new PureAir Room ticks all the right boxes. It cleanses the air removing harmful particles, neutralising bad smells and removing pollen and pet allergens, purifying the air you and your family breathe for a fresher and healthier home. Designed with an advanced 6-stage filtration system, the PureAir Room air purifier filters out mould, dust, viruses, PM2.5, VOCs, pet allergens and odours with its High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter removing 99.9% of particles. Working automatically the Vent-Axia PureAir Room senses the air quality and delivers increased filtration when it is needed to protect your health. The unit can also be set manually and has a timer that can run the unit for a specified number of hours before turning off.



“We have been spending a lot more time at home during the pandemic, which with the colder weather has made the house feel quite stuffy with the heating on. When we turned on the Vent-Axia PureAir Room we were surprised to see the air pollution in our lounge. The handy traffic light system makes it easy to see when the air quality is going down. We move the PureAir Room upstairs at night and it is interesting how the air quality is affected when we spray deodorant in the morning. The air seems a lot fresher overall since we started using the PureAir Room, I often used to light perfumed candles or air fresheners to cover up smells, like the dog, but I haven’t had to do this since the PureAir Room,” said Victoria from Worthing.



The Vent-Axia PureAir Room offers you visible peace of mind with an air quality display that shows the levels of PM2.5 from the integral air quality sensor with a traffic light system telling you if the air is good, bad or needs improving. Households can also be assured of the PureAir Room’s performance since it has a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 260m3. Whether you need the unit in your living room, dining room, bedroom, nursery or home office the Vent-Axia PureAir Room offers coverage of 30m2 with the unit suitable for any habitable room. Lightweight and portable you can just move it and plug it in, so you can protect your health where you need it most. And it only uses as much energy as a light bulb.



The Vent-Axia PureAir Room features an advanced 6-stage filtration system to purify the air, tackling unpleasant and unhealthy airborne matter commonly found in the home. These filtration stages include: 1. Washable Pre-Filter that captures the coarse particles from the air flowing through it protecting the vital HEPA Filter. 2. HEPA Filter removes 99.9% of particles in the air including diesel, pet allergens, pollen, viruses, mould and bacteria by trapping them inside the filter material. 3. Activated Carbon Filter removes VOCs, odours and gaseous pollutants from the air trapping the gas molecules in the charcoal. 4. A Cold Catalyst Filter speeds up the decomposition of organic compounds breaking them down to harmless molecules, such as H2O and CO2. 5. Ultraviolet Light is used as a disinfection method helping keep the internal workings of the unit clean by inactivating bacteria and viruses. 6. Ionizer is the last stage of the filtration process, generating negatively charged ions which adhere to small particles so they attract other particles creating larger clusters than can be absorbed from the filter at the start of the cycle.



To help ensure you maintain good indoor air quality in your home the Vent-Axia PureAir Room features a handy filter replacement reminder with the filter life displayed when you turn the unit on showing you how much life is left before you need to change the filter. The unit’s fan has three speeds which can be automatically or manually controlled to meet your needs and protect your health.



As well as clean air, we all want a good night’s sleep. So, the Vent-Axia PureAir Room comes with a sleep mode so that it can cleanse the air in your room while you sleep without disturbing you. The sleep mode turns off the display removing any light pollution from the unit.



Available in two versions the Vent-Axia PureAir Room comes with an infra-red remote controller while the Vent-Axia PureAir Room X has all the functionality of the PureAir Room, plus the additional benefit of the TuyaSmart app which enables control of home appliances from anywhere using your smart phone.



Coming with a 2-year warranty you can be rest assured that the PureAir Room will provide you with the freedom you need to breathe.



Vent-Axia PureAir Room

Available from Amazon RRP £275 incl VAT



Vent-Axia PureAir Room X (with app control)

Available from Amazon RRP £325 incl VAT



For more information on how to protect your health and improve your indoor air quality visit https://www.vent-axia.com/airpurifiers or telephone: +44 (0)344 856 0590.





8 Easy Steps to Purifying the Air in Your Home - Reduce-Dilute-Purify



1. Reduce the use of aerosols and use eco-friendly cleaning products: Un-perfumed products with lower VOCs (volatile organic compounds) produce fewer pollutants, making the air in your home healthier to breathe in.

2. Avoid using air fresheners or scented candles: Using air fresheners or burning candles adds harmful VOCs to the air which significantly decreases indoor air quality. Instead opt for an air purifier which will neutralise odours without adding harmful VOCs.

3. Vacuum regularly: Keep on top of dust mites and other sources of allergies by regularly vacuuming your home.

4. Dry your clothes outside: If you dry your clothes inside your home, they will add both moisture and VOCs to its air. This increases the risk of condensation and mould and indoor air pollution.

5. Use a cooker hood: Whenever you’re cooking, turn on your cooker hood to remove pollution particulates released by cooking. It’s a good idea to use the cooker hood when cleaning your kitchen too.

6. Ventilate effectively: Use mechanical ventilation if you can to remove polluted or humid air from your home, particularly when cooking, cleaning or taking a shower. Our Lo-Carbon Vent-Axia PureAir Sense, Lo-Carbon Silent Fan and Lo-Carbon Svara extract polluted air from homes.

7. Use an Air Purifier: An air purifier, like the Vent-Axia PureAir Room, will remove pollutants from the air in your home. Purifying the air, you and your family breathe for a fresher and healthier indoor environment, air purifiers filter out a wide range of particles including mould, dust, viruses, VOCs, PM2.5, bacteria, pollen and allergens while neutralising bad smells.

8. Clean the filters: If your ventilation system or air purifier uses filters, check them regularly and clean or replace them when needed to ensure the system keeps filtering the air coming into your home effectively.



