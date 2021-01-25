Manchester-based skin and hair care brand grüum has landed 1st place for ‘Best New Sustainable Hair Product’ in the Pure Beauty Global Awards! The brand’s hår Shampoo Bar wowed the judges and ranked top of its category.



This comes after grüum had also bagged themselves a Gold award for ‘Best Zero Waste Beauty Product’ and Bronze for ‘Best Plastic Free Beauty Product’ in the Global Green Beauty Awards just 2 months earlier.



grüum’s hår Shampoo Bars are a simple, sustainable alternative to bottled shampoo and boast a compact form with a powerful punch. These zero-plastic bars come in cardboard packaging and are available in 4 varieties: Brightening, Nourishing, Revitalising and Colour Protect making them ideal for all hair types.



“We’re delighted to have picked up 3 prestigious awards for our eco-conscious Shampoo Bars so soon after launching them.” said grüum Co-Founder, Andy Shaw. “Our customers always tell us how fabulous they are, so it’s great that this has been recognised by the industry.”



Jam-packed with natural goodness, these cruelty-free, vegan shampoo bars are an all round planet-friendly product with responsibly sourced ingredients, and zero-waste packaging.



At £8 each they’re great value with up to 60 to washes per bar, which is twice as long as an average 250ml bottle of liquid shampoo.



“Our aim is to offer customers simple, sustainable options in the bathroom, without compromising on product performance. Our zero-waste products work just as well as their bottled counterparts, but without the plastic packaging.” Andy said.



grüum’s range of plastic-free products extends beyond their hår Shampoo Bars, including a selection of plastic-free glôs Conditioner bars, såpa Body bars, søp Soap bars and når Shave bars.



Committed to creating products that are as kind to skin and hair as they are to the planet, grüum makes products that are free from chemical nasties, packed full of natural goodness and ensure they use low- and no-waste packaging and recyclable materials wherever possible.



grüum only create products that serve a real purpose for all; they don’t make products “for him” or “for her”, they make products that are effective for all genders and genders, with prices that are fair for everyone.



“We’d love people to make just one simple switch towards more sustainable products, and our (now award-winning!) Shampoo Bars are a great place to start!” Andy added.





ABOUT THE PURE BEAUTY GLOBAL AWARDS:

The Pure Beauty Global Awards reviews products from around the world. Winning a prestigious Pure Beauty Global Awards accolade provides brands of all sizes with global recognition and boosts their reputation on an international scale.



The awards are for new beauty products, innovations and brands which have launched into a new international market within a clarified 12 month period.



ABOUT GRUUM:

