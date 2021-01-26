Introducing the Excel FTTx Solution

Excel Networking is excited to be able to offer a solution that is capable of meeting not just current, but future requirements.

Excel Networking, the number one cabling brand in the UK market according to BSRIA research, has announced the launch of its comprehensive Enbeam FTTx Solution with immediate effect.



Excel’s Enbeam fibre range has been developed over the last 20+ years and has continually evolved to embrace new developments in fibre optic technology. The Enbeam name is now well established in the LAN and campus space with single and multimode offerings typically with low fibre counts/port densities, conventional pulled cable designs and on-site termination and splice connectivity.



In 2018, Excel launched their Enbeam Passive Optical Network (PON) solution to meet the growing demand in the Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU) space for high density, high speed fibre cabling and associated splitter and distribution systems.



This year, the Enbeam range has been extended further with the launch of cables, ducts and sub-ducts, termination and distribution enclosures, splitters and joints, intended to service the UK's rapidly expanding FTTx market.



Speaking of the UK market, Ross McLetchie, Sales Director commented, “The demand for faster, reliable, futureproof internet connectivity is being driven by the increasing amounts of data and devices (IoT) in use by both individual users and businesses. From streaming to connected smart home devices, from home working to mobile apps, the number of users and the vast amount of data being consumed is continuing to increase. Investment in fibre is the only way to reliably and economically meet this requirement and Excel Networking is excited to be able to offer a solution that is capable of meeting not just current, but future requirements.”



Whilst the breadth and flexibility of Excel’s FTTx solutions make them suitable for a range of fibre to the premise environments, the products have been specifically designed to meet the demand created by accelerated Fibre To The Home (FTTh) build out programmes resulting in Excel Networking partnering with a growing number of established and new-to-market service providers.



McLetchie continued, “When selecting Enbeam FTTx solutions, customers are choosing best-in-class products designed to support high speed multi subscriber applications with high density, ease of install and reliability at the core of each design - all backed by an organisation that puts customer service first every day, without compromise.”



Find out why more and more service providers are using Enbeam from Excel. For more information about Excel and their FTTx product offering, visit their website at https://excel-networking.com/fttx-solution or for details about pricing and availability, contact the Excel sales team: publicnetworks@excel-networking.com.



