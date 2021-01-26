- Industry leaders from across the global payments and security space will feature at virtual conference including Oracle and PayPal -



PCI Pal®, the global provider of cloud-based secure payment solutions, has today announced new details for its virtual conference on 24th February 2021, where attendees from around the globe will engage in conversation and discover insights about the future of payment security and customer experience.



With data breaches such as SolarWinds’ dominating the news at the end of 2020 and now into 2021, this 'Payments: The Future of Security and CX Conference' will be crucial for industry professionals as they consider innovative solutions to compliance, security and the customer experience within the contact centre and wider business communications environments.



Confirmed speakers include PCI Pal’s C-suite, including CEO James Barham and CISO Geoff Forsyth, as well as Ciske Van Oosten, Head of Global Business Intelligence at Verizon, and Neira Jones, who is internationally renowned across the payments, fintech, and cyber security industries having held senior positions at Barclaycard.



In addition, confirmed partners supporting the event include leaders from Oracle, NICE inContact, Calabrio, Vonage, Worldpay from FIS and PayPal among others.



Jane Goodayle, SVP Global Marketing for PCI Pal said, “Like all other industries, the payments industry transformed in 2020. In addition to learning from those recent transformations, we anticipate lively conversations with our partners and keynote speakers about future trends in the payments space, new challenges and how we can be faster to adapt to new standards.”



Whether you’re curious how the payments industry transformed over the past year or where it is headed in the future, attendees will come away with tips for improving security and the customer experience for their own business.



To register for PCI Pal’s free 'Payments: The Future of Security and CX' virtual conference, visit: https://www.pcipal.com/us/knowledge-centre/events/payments-t....



For more information on PCI Pal visit www.pcipal.com, call +44 207 030 3770 to arrange a demonstration or follow PCI Pal on Twitter.



PCI Pal® is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that empower companies to take payments securely, adhere to strict industry governance, and remove their business from the significant risks posed by non-compliance and data loss. Our mission at PCI Pal is to safeguard reputation and trust by providing our customers with secure Cardholder Not Present payment solutions for contact centres and businesses.



Our products secure payments and data in any business communications environment including voice, chat, social, email, and contact centre. We are integrated to, and resold by, some of the worlds' leading business communications vendors, as well as major payment service providers.



The entirety of the product-base is available from our global cloud platform hosted in Amazon Web Services ("AWS"), with regional instances across EMEA, North America, and ANZ. PCI Pal products can be used by any size organisation globally, and we are proud to work with some of the largest and most respected brands in the world.



For more information visit www.pcipal.com or follow PCI Pal on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pci-pal/



