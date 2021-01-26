The announced changes to the Kickstart Scheme to remove the minimum threshold of 30 jobs is a welcome move, but the disappointing delay means many people may have already missed out. That’s according to the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo), the trade body for professional recruitment businesses.







Samantha Hurley, Operations Director at APSCo, who has been co-ordinating the scheme on behalf of members said:







“The restriction meant that a number of smaller firms that were keen to be involved were simply unable, due to the minimum number of vacancies, to participate unless they had access to a gateway organisation such as their trade body. While APSCo was able to provide access to the scheme for its members through curating vacancies from multiple members (90 new roles now approved under the scheme for 28 recruitment companies), other businesses, who may not have had access to gateway organisations haven’t had that opportunity. Additionally, while APSCo provided this service completely free of charge to members, we have heard that other gateway organisations have charged an administration fee meaning that some firms have consequently had to take on what are now unnecessary costs. We hope that this reform will see more smaller businesses able to provide more fantastic opportunities for 16–24-year-olds looking to kickstart their careers.”



Ends



Press contact



Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790705