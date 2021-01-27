Smart Optics Address xHaul Operational Requirements and RAN Interoperability



RICHARDSON, Texas - January 27, 2021 - HFR Networks, leading the industry with intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions, and Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc., a leading provider of network digital transformation solutions, today announced the industry’s first 25G Smart Tunable Optics as part of the proven flexiHaul portfolio of solutions. Also available supporting 10G, Smart Tunable Optics reduce deployment and operational costs while simultaneously supporting 4G LTE, 5G, and Ethernet services. These self-tuning optical transceivers enable 5G applications, automate fast service turn-up, and include full operational visibility on xHaul transport links for proactive management of active or passive remote sites.



With 5G technology delivering greater peak capacity and higher bandwidth speeds with much lower latency, it’s no surprise that an evolved, next-generation xHaul architecture is required to support increased performance. 5G fronthaul is driving 25G transport as an essential requirement, including the ability to combine existing 10G services across a variety of equipment and technologies from different RAN suppliers. Intelligent self-tuning optics enable network operators to maximize valuable fiber capacity while saving on space and power at remote sites by using only passive components. This is critical for operators around the world as they continue deploying additional LTE capacity in parallel with quickly ramping new 5G services.



As the industry’s first 25G self-tuning optical transceiver available for 5G xHaul deployments, HFR Networks’ Smart Tunable Optics seamlessly integrate into its flagship flexiHaul transponder based and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) portfolios. As an HFR Networks’ partner, Fujitsu offers the Smart Tunable Optics as part of its Smart xHaul transport solution. HFR Networks’ solutions deliver service providers significant operational benefits with the ability to work seamlessly across cellular generations and vendors without having to source multiple fixed optics or proprietary solutions from any specific radio or edge equipment supplier.



Smart Tunable Optical transceivers automatically self-tune to the correct wavelength without intervention by the host system or a field technician. Combined with HFR Networks’ flexiHaul Element Management System, these Smart Tunable Optics create a remote virtualized shelf to provide full network operations, administration and maintenance (OA&M) visibility and management of important access transport links. The integrated service channel provides a demarcation point between the transport and radio, remote radio head (RRH) or radio unit (RU) connectivity verification, traffic testing, and a built-in PRBS pattern generator to test link quality and transceiver operation. These capabilities dramatically simplify operations to ensure rapid system turn ups, higher performance, and SLA compliance while reducing the total cost of ownership over the life of the network.



“As a strategic partner of Fujitsu, HFR Networks continues to provide the innovation required by our customers,” said Paul Havala, V.P. of Global Planning, Fujitsu Network Communications. “Smart Tunable Optics deliver the increased flexibility and impressive total cost of ownership benefits that operators demand as they continue to move towards open networks while simultaneously increasing network capacity across mixed generations of radio technologies and vendors.”



“HFR Networks is thrilled to add another industry first to its list of accomplishments,” stated Paul Crann, CEO, HFR Networks. “By enabling converged 4G/5G services across RAN vendors and overcoming constraints due to limited fiber, we are able to simplify operations while reducing the remote site space and power requirements. HFR Networks empowers operators in their continued efforts to get to market quickly with new 5G services using high-performance, open and cost-effective solutions.”



###



About HFR Networks:

HFR Networks, Inc. is leading the industry with our flexiHaul portfolio of intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions. We solve today’s most critical RAN transport demands, especially when fiber is constrained for fronthaul or backhaul applications. Our solutions have optimized economics for this segment of the network, while also delivering high performance, simplified operations, interoperability across wireless technologies, and a diverse ecosystem of 3rd party RAN suppliers. HFR Networks' technological leadership helps customers to lower costs for 3G/4G operations, while also accelerating new 5G and Ethernet services. We enable advanced mobile networks by utilizing nanosecond timing to connect radios using CPRI and eCPRI, within both traditional and cloud-based mobile architectures. For more information, visit www.hfrnetworks.com.



About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.



About Fujitsu Network Communications:

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for network operators, service providers and content providers worldwide. We combine best-in-class hardware, software and services with multivendor expertise to enable cost savings, faster services delivery and improved network performance. Working closely with our customers and ecosystem partners, we design, build, operate and maintain better networks for the connected world. For more information, please see http://us.fujitsu.com/telecom or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Fujitsu-network-communications.



For more information, contact:



Kelly Friedland, Director of Marketing

HFR Networks

+1 781-640-4864

Kelly.friedland@hfrnetworks.com



Susan Dianto

Fujitsu Network Communications

+1 972-479-2593

susan.dianto@fujitsu.com