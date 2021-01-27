Calabrio is proud to help end users succeed in their customer service goals

Calabrio achieved leading results of the featured vendors in three of four vendor and product satisfaction categories



Minneapolis – Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, features perfect customer satisfaction scores and the number one spot in three of four categories in the 2020-2021 Workforce Optimization Product and Market Report from DMG Consulting LLC. The three categories where Calabrio earned leading scores were both for satisfaction with Calabrio as a vendor and the features and effectiveness of Calabrio ONE workforce optimisation (WFO) products.



DMG, a leading independent contact centre research and consulting firm, annually conducts reports on the workforce optimisation (WFO) industry, including market trends and challenges, predictions and vendor market share, as well as an extensive customer satisfaction survey to measure end-user experience with vendors and their products. The 2020-2021 report, which features 8 leading and contending WFO suite vendors, focused on customer satisfaction in four different areas: vendor satisfaction, WFO suite modules satisfaction, WFO product features satisfaction and product effectiveness.



Calabrio customers scored the company with perfect 5’s for all areas surveyed in the categories of vendor satisfaction, WFO product features and product effectiveness. Calabrio’s scores led each of these categories. These full-marks ratings for Calabrio ranged from training and ongoing service and support, to product effectiveness, such as the ability to support at-home agents and remote supervisors, to product features satisfaction, including supervisor interface and user experience.



“Exceptional customer service has never been more vital to a brand’s position in the market than now as the current pandemic is driving a workplace that needs to evolve with customer needs,” said Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO of Calabrio. “Calabrio is proud to help end users succeed in their customer service goals, but we also strive to practise what we preach by focusing on the experience of our own customers. This year we have pivoted our efforts to help them meet these challenging times and have stayed close to customers, embracing the possibilities of virtual interactions. We’re thrilled to see that our efforts are working, especially for customers harnessing the full Calabrio ONE suite.”



“COVID-19 has accelerated the pace of digital transformation in contact centres,” said Donna Fluss, president of DMG Consulting LLC. “Cloud-based solutions, including workforce optimisation/workforce engagement management applications that give supervisors oversight tools for managing agents, such as live monitoring, recording, quality management, speech analytics and desktop analytics, have been very helpful throughout the pandemic.”



Calabrio’s customer satisfaction scores were achieved while the company’s entire staff worked remotely for the final nine and a half months of 2020. Calabrio was also able to grow significantly throughout 2020 despite the challenges that were presented, onboarding 130 new employees from the beginning of remote working in March to the end of the year and seeing nearly 50% year-over-year sales growth in the second half of 2020. In addition, Calabrio unveiled the new Calabrio ONE in October, integrating Teleopti WFM and Calabrio ONE into a unified, best-in-class suite, leaving Calabrio in a prime position to continue its growth and customer service excellence in 2021.



About Calabrio

Calabrio is the customer experience intelligence company that empowers organizations to enrich human interactions. The scalability of our cloud platform allows for quick deployment of remote work models—and it gives our customers precise control over both operating costs and customer satisfaction levels. Our AI-driven analytics tools make it easy for contact centres to uncover customer sentiment and share compelling insights with other parts of the organisation.



Customers choose Calabrio because we understand their needs and provide a best-in-class experience, from implementation to ongoing support. Find more at calabrio.com/ and follow @Calabrio on Twitter.



About DMG

DMG Consulting LLC advises enterprises, vendors and the financial community on all aspects of acquiring, operating, optimizing, developing and investing in the customer experience (CX) and its enabling technologies. A leader in vendor-agnostic research and consulting, DMG is the only firm whose expertise spans operations and technology. Its annual in-depth reports on contact centres and back-office industry sectors, including contact centre as a service (CCaaS), digital customer service, intelligent virtual agents, interaction analytics, robotic process automation (RPA), workforce optimisation (WFO) and more, yield the accurate market sizing, trend identification, growth predictions, functional capabilities and pricing that DMG’s global clients rely on to make critical business decisions.



