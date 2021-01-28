Leading provider of background screening and identity services, Sterling, is running a free to attend webinar to guide employers and recruitment businesses through the impact of the Brexit deal and what it means for international hiring.



Taking place on Thursday 11th February at 2pm GMT, the event will include insight from specialist immigration law firm, Fragomen LLP, as well as an overview from Sterling on wider screening impacts. During the webinar, the experts will cover:



• Key immigration points from the Brexit agreement that employers need to consider right now

• What the new immigration system looks like

• An examination of right to work in the UK

• A summary of the new Skilled Worker regime

• The impact on recruiting and retaining overseas nationals

• Practical considerations relating to background and identity screening programs



Steve Smith, Managing Director EMEA at Sterling, commented:



“While a deal has been struck between the UK and EU, businesses are still facing significant disruption due to a lack of clarity around the full details in the agreement. Due to the last-minute nature of the deal, there are some finer details yet to be determined. However, a new immigration system is in place and those organisations and suppliers to firms that are tapping into European talent markets will need to ensure they are operating compliantly.



“Employers and recruiters now face a raft of requirements for worker screening and right to work checks when recruiting overseas nationals. With some sectors heavily reliant on talent from outside the UK, a number of organisations are facing the need for swift action. With difficult times already ahead as Covid-19 continues to impact us all, we wanted to ensure we’re sharing the expert knowledge and guidance that the Sterling and Fragomen LLP teams have developed in order to help companies navigate these changes with as little disruption as possible.”



Naomi Goldshtein, Senior Manager at Fragomen LLP added:



“The Brexit deal was welcome news for businesses that operate across Europe and the UK, but the details of the agreement also caused some confusion. We expect further details to emerge over the coming months – particularly in relation to data sharing between the UK and Europe. The regulations on immigration, however, have been made clear and we can guide employers through the new system. This webinar will arm attendees with the information and confidence they need to compliantly engage professionals in this new phase.”



