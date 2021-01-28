APSCo OutSource kicks off launch event with recruitment outsourcing leaders
APSCo OutSource – the new and first-ever trade body for the outsourcing market – kicked off its launch event yesterday by bringing together its founder members and recruitment outsourcing leaders to share plans and objectives for 2021, including:
- The creation of a new Code of Conduct for outsourcing to drive high-quality standards across the market
- The provision of a trusted badge of quality that is recognised by end client hirers to showcase best in class providers
- Taking an active role in lobbying and challenging Government policy that directly impacts the outsourcing market
- Raising standards across outsourcing through best practice guidance and quality assurance
The virtual event also saw the announcement of the Representative Committee members who will work together to drive collaboration and challenge the outsourcing ecosystem, including: Simon Bradberry of Allegis Global Solutions; Janine Chidlow from AMS; Jessica Holt of Capita; Karina Townley of Guidant Global; Bev White, Harvey Nash; Sam Smith from Kelly OCG; Jill Bassett of Manpower; Olly Harris, Page Outsourcing; Chris Hughes of Pro Unlimited; and Norma Gillespie from Resource Solutions.
Melanie Forbes, Managing Director, APSCo OutSource commented:
“It’s an incredibly exciting time for the outsource sector at the moment. Having spent over 20 years in the field, I’ve witnessed first-hand the evolution of outsourcing. And as the market continues to go from strength-to-strength – even in the midst of a pandemic – having a dedicated trade body to act as the public voice for outsourcing and provide a clear mark of quality service makes absolute sense. It is one of my key aims is to very quickly ensure that APSCo OutSource becomes the go to trade body for end-clients looking to find reputable, reliable and fully vetted outsourced partners and suppliers. Our intention is to involve clients in discussions from the off to ensure we are all pushing in the same direction for the benefit of outsourcing and the customer who buy their services.”
“While those of us on the Representative Committee may be – or have previously been – competitors, we are all committed to the same cause: to be the collective voice of the outsourcing sector on a global scale. I’m looking forward to working closely with my peers and the APSCo OutSource founding members for what I expect to be a highly exciting year ahead.”
Notes to Editors
Founding Members:
Advantage xPO
Allegis Global Solutions
Avencia
Alexander Mann Solutions
Capita
Guidant Global
Harvey Nash
Intelligent Resource
Kelly OCG
LA International
Lorien Resourcing
ManpowerGroup
Morgan Hunt UK Ltd
NES Advantage
NHS Professionals Ltd
Page Outsourcing
Pro Unlimited
Project People
Randstad Sourceright
Resource Solutions
Rullion
Sanderson Solutions
Volt
Trusted Partners
Access Group
Brookson
Giant Group
JSA
