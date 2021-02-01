February 2021, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, is pleased to announce that they will be hosting a Spring Technical Training Event that will run from Monday 8th to Friday 12th March 2021.



As the name suggests, the event is targeted predominately at technical staff and engineers, Over the week Mayflex will be running a series of 17 courses that are focused around IP security. The courses include the highly successful ‘Introduction to IP CCTV course’ that is aimed at cabling installers that are looking to get into IP Security and is delivered by experienced trainer James Vian.



Commenting on the event Tom Filce, Director of Security Sales said ‘This is our fourth event of its kind and working closely with a number of our vendor partners including Axis, Avigilon, Hikvision, Ideal Networks, Milestone, Mobotix, Paxton, Suprema, Tether, Venzo_Secure, Veracity, VSS and Wavestore and soon to be launched Tripp Lite, we are delivering up to 4 courses a day. Customers can mix and match the training to best suit them or to fit in with the time that they have available.’



Tom continued ‘At Mayflex we focus on training, not only for our own staff, but keeping our customers and their staff up to speed on best installation practices, the latest developments and helping them to develop their skill sets – with the end objective of ensuring that our customers deliver the best solutions and installations to their end customers. In addition to our Spring Technical Training Event we regularly host technical and sales training via our Mayflex Academy and together with our vendor partners.’



Tom concluded ‘In these current Covid-19 times and the continuing lockdown we understand that business is tough for many companies and we hope that by helping them to increase their knowledge and expertise, will allow them to win more business and stay profitable by expanding their portfolio and service offering.’



To find out details on each course and to book your place(s) in the Spring Technical Training Event, visit our website. For general information on Mayflex visit www.mayflex.com.