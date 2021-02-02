12 speakers with diverse backgrounds and perspectives will come together to present their ideas on how to cope with the challenges of the unknown

On Saturday, February 6, 2021, ESMT Berlin will host its first TEDx conference, independently organised by students. Under the umbrella “Embracing Uncertainty,” 12 speakers with diverse backgrounds and perspectives will come together to present their ideas on how to cope with the challenges of the unknown in the future.



The past year has brought an abundance of unanswered questions and uncertainty. Many people are beginning to accept the current situation as the new normal, while others are having difficulty adjusting to the unknown. How can we make the best of the current situation? How can we prepare ourselves, as it were, for future uncertainties?



These questions will be discussed at the TEDx conference in presentations by:

• Birgit Baier, Consulting Partner, Ogilvy Consulting Germany

• Benedikt Bösel, Founder and CEO, Gut & Bösel

• Linus Dahlander, Lufthansa Group Chair in Innovation and Professor, ESMT

• Jan Hagen, Author and Professor, ESMT

• Karin Heinzl, Founder and CEO, MentorMe

• Lubomila Jordanova, Founder and CEO, PlanA. Earth

• Sonja Jost, CEO and Founder, DexLeChem

• Patrick Klinger, Head of Data Architecture and Artificial Intelligence, Mercedes-Benz

• Wladimir Nikoluk, Founder and CEO, ImmerLearn

• Rike Pätzold, Activist and Future Thinker

• Ludovic Subran, Chief Economist, Allianz and Euler Hermes

• Stefan Wagner, Professor, ESMT



The TEDx ESMT Berlin conference will take place on Saturday, February 6, 2021, 12:00-6:30 p.m. (in English). The safety of our speakers and all participants is our highest priority. Therefore, the conference will take place via Zoom. Those interested can register to attend at no cost here.



TED, short for Technology, Entertainment, Design, is an exchange platform as well as an innovation conference. As an offshoot, the TEDx program allows other organisations to host independent TED conferences. “Embracing Uncertainty” is the first TEDx conference at ESMT.



