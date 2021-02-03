APSCo has launched APSCo Embrace, an all-encompassing Equality, Diversity & Inclusion campaign which includes a number of different strands to support recruitment firms with their own ED&I approaches.



• APSCo Embrace ED&I Resources hub – a central resource for APSCo members which contains practical information and resources to help members hone their ED&I approach. These include best practice guidance and policies, specific resources relating to all the protected characterisitics; support for leaders, research, inclusive comms and accessibility.



• APSCo Embrace events – A quarterly webinar programme focused on ED& I issues, the first of which will look at how to get started with developing an authentic ED&I strategy for a recruitment firm. APSCo is also launching a new ED&I Forum which will allow staff responsible for this area of member businesses to access expert content and share ideas.



• APSCo Embrace Steering Committee – A panel of members and, thought leaders and experts who will look at new initiatives to help the recruitment sector lead the way in equality, diversity and inclusion.



“This is the first phase of a wider strategy which will see APSCo introduce specific ED&I training, a new mentoring programme, an ED&I index and a focus on social mobility supported by member-based research,” says Samantha Hurley, APSCo’s Operations Director.



“We are also collaborating with the REC to help us understand the level of diversity within the recruitment sector by running two surveys – one for individuals working in recruitment and the other for businesses to benchmark demographics within the sector. Having two surveys will allow us to look at the difference between the perception of leadership teams and staff members. We have had a good response so far but would urge both recruitment firms and their staff to complete the survey, so we have the most accurate picture of diversity within our profession. The results from this survey, and APSCo Embrace will help us to support change within the recruitment sector, which in turn can support the end client community. Our sector has a huge part to play in helping to change the culture within the broader employment market – and APSCo Embrace will help our members be part of that change.”



