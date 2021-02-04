Reputation management expert and founder of Igniyte, Simon Wadsworth contributes to a new book, Scale for Success, which offers expert insights into growing your business.



Published by Bloomsbury, the book acts as a comprehensive guide to growing your business for enduring success. Scale for Success features 30 entrepreneurs and CEOs including Dame Shellie Hunt, Jeremy Harbour, David Meerman Scott, Paris Cutler and Simon Wadsworth.



Simon Wadsworth is one of the UK's experts in online reputation management. He shares his experience of his business challenges to advise to budding entrepreneurs in this brand-new book. In his chapter, he talks about the importance of online reputation and offers practical advice on preventing social media scandals.



Reviews:

"Scale for Success does a brilliant job of weaving together stories, lessons and thoughtful reflections. Each one of the eighteen entrepreneurs featured could write a book. Until they do, this is the one to read." – Oli Barrett MBE, Co-Founder, StartUp Britain and Co-Founder, Turn On The Subtitles



"Scale for Success is a must-read for any entrepreneur; highlighting areas often overlooked as businesses attempt to grow. Jan demonstrates with understandable, clear explanations and examples, leaving you buzzing with enthusiasm to drive your business upwards." – Lynsey Bleakley, Founder, Bumble & Goose Bespoke Bakehouse



In the book, each inspiring figure shares their stories of successful growth and scaling and the practical and adaptable advice and guidance that led to their businesses moving effectively on to the next stage of development. The book is narrated and curated by writer and former entrepreneur Jan Cavelle. It provides an engaging and enlightening pathway to scaling success.

To order a copy of the book, at an exclusive discount of 25%, use the code IGNIYTE25 at www.bloomsbury.com/scaleforsuccess. Offer ends 28th February 2021.



• Igniyte are experts in online reputation management. They help companies, brands, and individuals build a strong online presence through SEO, PR, content, social media, and best practice online reputation management tools and techniques.

• Igniyte was founded in 2009 by Simon Wadsworth, an Internet entrepreneur and expert in online reputation management. Igniyte celebrated its 10th birthday in 2019.

• Based in the UK, in Leeds and London, Igniyte has global experience and reach with clients in the UK, Europe, US, Africa, UAE, Hong Kong and more.