Mood swings, cramps, bloating, unbalanced hormones and stress - the arrival of your period can leave you feeling off balance and totally not yourself.



And while 2020 paved the way for using CBD to soothe our 'time of the month' woes, 2021 is set to shift our focus to understand how our favourite brands are doing their bit to protect the planet.



Our Remedy are the first and only UK brand offering sustainably packaged ingestible CBD blends for periods, sleep and anxiety, helping you to rebalance and have a happier period, while still staying planet-friendly.



Their award-winning Moon Swings blend combines 500mg (5%) broad-spectrum CBD, along with essential oils of peppermint and clary sage - to soothe mood swings, PMS symptoms, cramps, bloating and support balanced hormones. Our Remedy's Pretty Peaceful blend contains CBD and geranium, lavender and sweet orange to create a natural remedy to help with sleep and anxiety.



This female-led company print their boxes using eco-friendly soy inks and recycled card, ship using compostable mailer bags and are the only CBD company to offer a plastic-free refill option.



Founder Rachel Mason, said: "At Our Remedy, we want to reframe self-care to ensure it's not selfish-care. Our philosophy to give back underpins everything we do, from the packaging we use, the inks we print with and the fact we donate to Bloody Good Period for every single product sold. We are proud to be the first and only CBD company to prioritise sustainability in this way & are constantly looking to improve how planet-friendly we are."



And if you hate the earthy flavour of CBD, you'll be pleasantly surprised at just how delicious these blends taste. Moon Swings has a refreshing mint flavour that is perfect for invigorating your morning routine, while Pretty Peaceful has a sweet orange tang which is subtle enough to be taken before bed.



Our Remedy recommend starting with half a pipette daily throughout the month (not just when you're bleeding) and waiting 1-2 weeks for the CBD to gradually build up in the body to enjoy the full scope of wellness benefits.



- Our Remedy's Moon Swings & Pretty Peaceful starts at RRP £26.99 for 10ml (500mg).

Our Remedy is an award-winning female-founded brand offering sustainably packaged natural remedies for sleep, periods and anxiety. The range is totally vegan and packaged sustainably, using eco-friendly soy inks and recycled card boxes. For each bottle sold, they donate to Bloody Good Period.

- Our Remedy's CBD blends are available in two strengths 500mg (5% CBD) and 1000mg (10% CBD). 500mg is a good option to start with, however however some people may need a slightly higher strength to achieve the same wellness benefits or soothe more troublesome symptoms.

- Our Remedy recommend starting with half a pipette daily throughout the month (not just when you're bleeding) and waiting 1-2 weeks for the CBD to gradually build up in the body to enjoy the full scope of wellness benefits.

- CBD works by impacting our endocannabinoid system, which is the part of our body involved in regulating sleep, appetite, pain and our immune system response. Studies have shown that CBD may help to reduce inflammation and inhibit the enzyme that produces prostaglandin (the hormone released before your period starts), waving goodbye to the symptoms we usually suffer with just before or when on our period.

- Available from ourremedy.co.uk