Durexis on a mission to flip traditional Valentine’s norms on their head and together with Ollie Locke, Chloe Madeley, James Haskell and Megan Crabbe encourage us to explore and have sexual satisfaction any day of the year!



• Research shows one in two people feel pressured to have ‘their best sex’on Valentine’s Day



• Durex is launching three limited editiondigital greetingcardsthatsay‘why wait’ and yes to exploring good sex anyday of the year, not just VDAY (whatever your status during lockdown)



09 February,2020: February 14th...Valentine’s Day...the day of romance,sex and sexual satisfaction? Really?! The reality is, one in two of us say we feel pressure to have our best sex on Valentine’s day,with 63% of us saying we feel like we should have sex on Valentine’s

when really, we can have good sex and explore anyday.



Well, this year is different(for many reasons). 2021 gives us a fantastic excuse to liberate ourselves from any special occasion ‘sexpectations’ and explore good sex any day.Partnering with four sex positive advocates,and designer RubyTaylor,Durex’s alternative Vday ‘cards’ have been created to share on social and encourage us to all embrace and exploreour own sexual satisfaction any day, free from pressure, taboos or stigma.



Launching on Instagram today,the cards bring to life just some of the ways we can experience good sex any day, exploring all the things that make one another, or ourselves tick,in some of the more everyday situations we find ourselves in......maybe that is with ourselves or someone else...an afternoon quickie whilst waiting for the kettle to boil...indulging in a bit of self-loving masturbation after stripping the bed sheets...sex over a call (privacy settings on!) ...or simply taking the opportunity to explore with your partner on a lazy Sunday morning in lockdown...



Chloe Madeley and James Haskell say; “Every time Valentine’s Day rolls around there seems to be a huge pressure on couples and singles alike to have THE BEST SEX OF OUR LIVES. We are super excited to be working with Durex to promote, safe, fun sex whatever day of the week it is”.Ollie Locke says;“I hope that by sharing these cards and the playful way we all might interpret‘any day sex,’ that more of us feel liberated to do what feels best for us, and not conform to just having fun on special occasions’'.Megan Crabbe added; “I am all about empowerment, especially when it comes to sexual satisfaction and feeling liberated to enjoy the good sex we all deserve, regardless of stigmas, stereotypes and taboos. That's why I'm working with Durex to take the pressure off having perfect sex on Valentine's Day and instead encourage communication and the possibility of good sex any day, whether this is with yourself or someone else.”As we continue to live under restrictions and access to card shops, gift shops and florists are currently limited, Durex’s range of honest, realistic e-cards are available to share with loved ones, friends, or family reminding us all to take the pressure off and explore the everyday opportunities open to them!



Lindsay Forbes, Category Marketing Manager Durex, added; “Breaking down conventions that hinder our sexual satisfaction is at the heart of everything that Durex does. We know that people put pressure on special occasions to have their very best sex rather than focusing on exploring their sexual satisfaction any day. We are thrilled to partner with Ollie Locke, Chloe Madeley, James Haskell, Megan Crabbe and illustrator Ruby Taylor to create these beautiful e-cards and inspire people to have good sex any day,free of pressures, stigmas and stereotypes. The current winter lockdown here in the UK gives adults even more of a reason to explore good, safe and consensual sex with themselves or with their partner within the mandated restrictions, what better time than now!”. It’s time to start exploring and having good sex, any day and Durex is here to enable those sexual moments to happen. Why wait for good sex on those circled calendar dates? It’s time to fulfil your sexual satisfaction and make the most of those 365 days of the year. Durex’s Premium range is available from Durex.co.uk and will help you explore good sex with yourself or someone else.



ENDS



For more information please contact: durex@hkstrategies.com



#Durex365