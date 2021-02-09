Love comes in all shapes and forms, and whether romantic love, self-love or love for family and friends, Valentine's season is as much a feel-good time as a time for embracing romantic vibes! With this in mind, award-winning, indie tea company Bird & Blend has launched their limited edition ‘Love is Love,’ collection. From Valentines, Palentines, and beyond, this collection has something for everyone and is the perfect way to spread a little love with a delicious feel-good brew!



Fairy Dust is a gorgeous green tea with peach & rose (from £3.20) & will give your day a lift!

This tea is perfect to enjoy at Bird & Blend’s Sprinkle of Fairy Dust event, where they’ll be raising money for the Brighton LGBTQ+ arts community.

Desiring a decadent treat? Send a slice (or a cup!) of Red Velvet (from £3.20). As delicious as it sounds, with luxurious Sri Lankan black tea, cocoa shells, sweet beetroot slices & pomegranate flowers, it will send taste buds into a spin!

And for limited time only, all blends bought in 15 Tea Parcel Gift Cartons, come with 'Love is Love' tea bag tags, which are 100% plastic-free & biodegradable too!

Send your sweetheart the Sweetie Tea Gift Box (£19.50). This gift box contains 5 x 20g tea loose leaf pouches, including 3 limited edition blends: Love Potion, Fairy Dust & Red Velvet, plus Nuts About You a tasty Rooibos, almond and cinnamon tea and Rhubarb & Custard a Tangy rhubarb and creamy custard tea!

For Matcha lovers, try Honey Bunny Matcha (RRP £20); this smooth & sweet vegan-friendly honey green tea powder is perfect with a dash of oat milk, plus it's vegan friendly too!

Or after a drink that makes a statement, then Pink Grapefruit Matcha (RRP £20) is the one to gift, this zingy grapefruit matcha hit turns into a delicious pink latte when brewed with hot milk!

For a gift that is both beautiful and unique, Bird & Blend has partnered with another small independent business to produce limited-edition handmade earrings in two unique styles:

Heart Dangle Earrings

Heart Stud Earrings

Available in a lovely gold glitter, red & pink swirled design, they are handmade by artisan jeweller Hermit Creations. (RRP: Stud Earrings £7 & Dangle Earrings £8) Each pair is wonderfully unique due to their handmade nature!



Finally, whisk loved ones off into magical dreams with a beautifully scented and hand-poured Fairy Dust Soy Candle. (RRP: £14.50) Inspired by Bird & Blend’s Fairy Dust green tea blend, with rose and peach notes, this candle has been created from a collaboration between Bird & Blend and Jiminy Wickit, a Brighton based indie business who create gorgeous scented candles in small batches! And with a 40 hour burn time this little luxury candle will soothe the senses whilst lighting up the darker hours!

