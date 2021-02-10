The pandemic’s impact on the reliance of the contingent or external workforce has driven the need for greater investment in talent technology, according to global leader in talent acquisition and managed workforce solutions, Guidant Global.







In its assessment, Six Talent Tech Trends for 2021 & Beyond, Guidant revealed the top technology trends that employers must adapt to in a Covid-hit environment:







- Testing and assessment in a remote world will continue to evolve: While testing and assessment tools have been around for some time now, adapting these for a remote environment without impacting cultural fit identification, diversity numbers or the assessment of soft and transferrable skills will be crucial. A sophisticated approach that uses the advances in AI and automation to revolutionise testing will be needed in the new normal.



- Direct sourcing and freelance marketplace tech investment needed: As efficiency and cost-saving remains a high priority, more employers are looking to leverage their existing freelance contacts and build a bank of pre-identified candidates to engage quickly when required. As a result, Guidant Global is predicting an uptick in investment of direct sourcing and freelance marketplace technologies in the next 12 months.



- Data ownership shifting to the individual: With the accelerated pace of change in the contingent workforce, the traditional method of companies owning a worker’s personal identifiable information (PII) is no longer viable. Instead, a shift has already begun where blockchain technology is being utilised to store compliance and vetting information, granting full ownership of this data to the individual.



- The continued rise of automation: The growth of automation will likely be fast-tracked in the coming year as repetitive and data-driven tasks are re-allocated to tech and software, freeing up the valuable time of individuals and driving much-needed cost-efficiencies in tough economic times



- The rise of the ‘citizen developer’: The pandemic has brought tech capabilities into almost every role. As a result, a revolution has already begun whereby business users with no coding experience are using tech tools to personalise and adapt systems and processes related to their role, without the reliance on IT departments.



- Employers will harness the true power of data and analytics: While historical data is already being used by some businesses to assess trends, 2021 will be the year that more organisations use data to be more predictive about the future and give a more detailed look into the ‘why’, not just the ‘what’,





Simon Blockley, CEO of Guidant Global commented on the analysis:







“There’s no doubt that reliance on the external workforce has increased in the last year as a result of the rapid changes brought about by the pandemic. However, for contingent talent engagement and management, technology innovation is essential. Many of the compliance and administrative tasks that are required when employing contingent workers can be managed more efficiently through automated tools. The globalization and demands of workers also calls for better use of technology enhancements to optimise the work environment for the benefit of our teams - be it remote or in-person - so we certainly expect to see an uptick in talent tech investment in 2021 and beyond.”







“Better use of tech tools to ensure continuity, support and provide better insights for decision making, improve efficiencies, and reduce tactical work will deliver high-value engagement activity, strategic guidance, and improved relationship building. This, along with finding innovative ways to support candidate engagement, diversity and inclusion, and flexibility at work, will make all parties involved in the supply and engagement of contingent talent increasingly successful.”







