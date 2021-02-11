Freshen up the home with small but impactful pieces for an easy style update.

“Freshen up the home with small but impactful pieces for an easy style update.”



Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at Furniture And Choice (FurnitureChoice.co.uk), shares 3 stylish home décor DIYs that are chic and easy to create.



1.Designer-worthy rattan sideboard



A top interior decorating trick is to choose storage solutions that are stylish in their own right. For instance, upgrade a sideboard with some rattan and paint to turn it into a mid-century inspired statement piece.



“This is an impressive DIY that packs a real style punch,” says Rebecca. “Here, we’ve paired our painted black rattan sideboard with gorgeous Oakham White Pattern Tiles by Walls and Floors to completely transform a classic monochrome hallway.”



For more information on this DIY, visit our website for a step by step guide. To download hi-res images for this project, please visit our DIY image bank.



2. Ombré dip-dye wall hanging



Introduce bohemian style to the home for a touch of colour and whimsy. Soothing yet eye-catching, an ombré dip dye wall hanging is a minimal, contemporary take on a traditional macramé piece.



“Because it’s made with string, it has a soft and comforting quality that makes it a great accent piece for the bedroom where you want a calm setting,” explains Rebecca. “Ocean blue or neutral hues are safe tones to try, but this is also a good opportunity to bring in a new pop of colour.”



For more information on this DIY, visit our website for a step by step guide. To download hi-res images for this project, please visit our DIY image bank.



3. Tie-dye wall art



Discover shibori, the Japanese art of tie-dye, to create beautiful prints as wall art. This is a simple DIY that can be a fun family activity too.



“The shibori technique is beginner-friendly and produces uniquely patterned designs that can be used in many ways,” shares Rebecca. Frame up the fabric, use them as napkins, or turn them into pillowcases for a cohesive look throughout a room. “Decorating a space with DIY handiworks is a great way to show off your personality and really add a sense of warmth.”



For more information on this DIY, visit our website for a step by step guide. To download hi-res images for this project, please visit our DIY image bank.



ENDS



For more information or to contact our PR team, please visit our Press Centre.



About Furniture And Choice:



We’re a furniture company that helps you achieve stylish room ideas at feel-good prices. And we back it up with free delivery and free returns. And instant finance and UK customer service. And thousands of independent 5-star reviews.



We’re Furniture And Choice and since 2005 we’ve made it easy to transform your home.



To find out more, visit https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/about-us/