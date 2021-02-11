We all know the way to the heart is, of course, through the stomach so what could be better to gift this Valentine’s Day than an edible bouquet? Ireland’s favourite black pudding brand, Clonakilty, is selling a DIY black pudding bouquet kit so you can create this masterpiece for your loved one. Or if you’ve got some spare tissue paper, skewers and foliage lying around the house just buy some Clonakilty pudding from your local supermarket and follow this simple online guide to create your own delicious bouquet.



A cuddly teddy and a bunch of flowers might be great gifts for Valentine’s Day, but why not up the ante and give your loved one something truly unique this year. The edible arrangement might not be to everyone’s taste, but black pudding fans are sure to fall in love with it!



Clonakilty Blackpudding superfans and handpicked influencers across the UK will receive their very own limited edition DIY bouquet kit this week. It’s Clonakilty’s way of saying ‘we love you’!



You can pick up Clonakilty black and white puddings in ASDA for GBP £2 (promo price until 24th Feb) or in other selected retailers including Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Ocado, Budgens and NISA.



Clonakilty Blackpudding is made using traditional methods combining beef, oatmeal, onions and beef blood with a secret blend of spices. Both the texture and the taste of Clonakilty Blackpudding have made this delicacy an Irish favourite. While traditionally served as part of a breakfast, Clonakilty Blackpudding can be a special addition to enhance any starter, salad or main course. Clonakilty Blackpudding is free from artificial colours and preservatives.



