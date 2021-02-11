With working parents juggling parenting, teaching and professional responsibilities, global leader in talent acquisition and managed workforce solutions, Guidant Global, has rolled out a one-of-a-kind education programme to support its employees and their children.







The Impellam Superstars home-schooling scheme has been run by the company since early January, with staff across the entire Impellam Group – which includes Guidant Global – offering their time to teach the children of their peers each week, giving parents a much-needed break.







As part of the programme, Guidant Global grouped children into relevant age categories, before developing a full teaching schedule, with four sessions available each week for every class. Topics have ranged from PE, languages and creative writing, to more entertaining sessions such as treasure hunts, Disney quizzes and even a game of Simon Says, run by CEO, Simon Blockley. To date, the programme has seen around 70 children access the variety of sessions.







Nicky Hale, Global Head of Talent Engagement at Guidant Global and driver of Impellam Superstars commented:







“It’s been a tough time for us all lately, but for working parents it has been incredibly hard trying to juggle home-schooling and work. The feedback we had from our parents was that they just needed flexibility in their hours, which we of course ensured they had. But we didn’t feel that was enough. Our People Services and Senior Management teams came together to discuss what else we could do, and Impellam Superstars was born.”







“We’ve involved everyone across the business where we can – in fact our CEO Simon Blockley really got behind the idea when we first suggested it and rolled it out across the entire Impellam group, rather than just Guidant Global. The feedback has been fantastic so far and it’s really refreshing for everyone involved. The kids get to interact with new children and ‘teachers’ and parents get some well-deserved respite – even if it’s just to have a hot cup of tea rather than a cold one!”







“The mental well-being of our staff and their children is a priority in these tough times and we will continue to run this education programme for our working parents and their children as long as it is necessary.”







Ends







Information about Guidant Global and Impellam







Guidant Global provide global workforce management solutions (MSP, RPO & SOW) that help companies find the best permanent and contingent talent.







Guidant champion #ABetterWay – a forward-thinking way of working; moving away from the embedded staffing industry mentality of ‘recruitment by numbers’ and taking a wider perspective, by shifting the focus to people – the vibrant force that drives thriving businesses.







We have unprecedented insight into the world at work. Guidant is active in 80+ countries, managing 200,000+ engagements, for 125+ clients each year. Global talent shortages are rife. Our insight helps businesses buck the trend to get the best talent.







www.guidantglobal.com.







Impellam is a leading global Talent Acquisition and Managed Workforce Solutions provider. Our Managed Solutions providers are supported by talent focused Specialist Staffing brands with deep heritages, vertical sector expertise and loyal candidate networks. Clients across the world trust us to deliver Managed Services and Specialist Staffing in the UK, North America, Australasia, the Middle East and Europe. Working with them are 2,600 Impellam people, bringing a wealth of expertise through our 14 market-leading brands across 106 locations. Every year, we connect carefully chosen candidates with good work at all levels. They include technology and digital specialists, scientists, clinical experts, engineers, nurses, doctors, lawyers, teachers, receptionists, drivers, chefs, administrators, warehouse and call centre operatives.







www.impellam.com















Agency contact:



Vickie Collinge



BlueSky PR



Vickie@bluesky-pr.com



T: +44 (0)1582 790 705