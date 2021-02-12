Why Trust is the new currency at work.



Most leaders were very reticent about remote working because frankly, they didn't trust their staff. This crisis has shown that staff can manage their own time AND, they're even more productive!



If leaders think that employees will gladly give up their newfound autonomy and skip back to the office, THEY'RE WRONG, VERY WRONG!



They either have to continue to trust their staff or see a downturn in productivity.



Stats:



94% of 800 employers, said that productivity was the same as or higher than it was before the pandemic, even with their employees working remotely. (surveyed by Mercer)



61% of desk-based workers would prefer to work from home more often. (Research was carried out by Ipsos MORI on behalf of Deloitte LLP.)



