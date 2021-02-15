Most women going through the menopause can take HRT to ease their troublesome symptoms. Some choose not to take it, but there are also others who would like to take it but can’t, because of their medical or family history.



In the Winter 2020-2021 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Dr Jane Davis, GP and advanced menopause practitioner and trainer, takes a look at which women may not be able to take HRT. She discusses key issues, including undiagnosed vaginal bleeding, a history of blood clots, heart disease and breast cancer.



“Women have to weigh up the pros and cons of taking HRT in relation to their own circumstances,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “And they need to do this with the help of a qualified healthcare professional. It’s not always a clear-cut “yes” or “no” – they may be able to change the HRT dose or preparation or may have to wait until it’s more suitable for them.’



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is completely independent and is not sponsored by any companies. It provides impartial, easily understood information to women, men and healthcare professionals. The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top medical experts, such as gynaecologists, GPs, consultants, specialist menopause nurses, complementary practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians etc.



Other articles in the Winter 2020-2021 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include stages of the menopause, menopause survival tips and ovarian cancer, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars.



