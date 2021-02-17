Beurer has a range of gift ideas to cater for all

Manchester, England, 17th February 2021: With Mother’s Day just a month away, health and well-being specialist, Beurer, have compiled a list of some of its best health and well-being gadgets to make your mum’s day that extra bit special. Whether she enjoys an at home makeover, loves a long pamper session, is an activity fanatic, or just needs a helping hand nodding off, Beurer has a range of gift ideas to cater for all.





Manicure and Pedicure

Does your Mum love to have gorgeous nails? The Beurer MP 64 is a complete wireless kit for beginners and pros alike. Your mum can have beautifully pampered hands and feet by using the 10 professional attachments for shortening, filing, shaping, and polishing her nails. Strengthen, prevent damage, improve circulation, remove dead skin cells & encourage new skin cell growth – treat your mum with a manicure and pedicure from the comfort of her home.



The Beurer MP 64 is available from Amazon and is priced at £79.83



To view all ‘beauty’ products by Beurer visit:

https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/products/beauty/





Light Therapy

The summer sun has a positive effect on us all, so when the dreary winter days set in, we can find it more effort to get up and go. Bringing some sunshine into someone’s life could just be the ideal gift this year, and the Beurer TL 30 daylight therapy lamp will do just that. Give your mum the gift of daylight for a sense of well-being in the dark months with this compact, portable therapy lamp, which includes a practical bag for travelling and storage. The TL 30 has recently been featured on ITV’s This Morning with Phil and Holly as a product for boosting your mood.



The Beurer TL 30 is available from John Lewis - £59.99



To view all ‘light therapy’ products by Beurer visit: https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/products/wellbeing/light-thera...





Aroma Diffuser

All mums deserve a little downtime, to relax and unwind. The Beurer LA 40 aroma diffuser combines a colour-changing LED light with an aroma diffuser to create the perfect ambience for a calming and soothing spa atmosphere at home. Treat your mum with her favourite scents and personal lighting so that she can feel good any time of the year.



The Beurer LA 40 is available from John Lewis - £49.99



To view all ‘air and aroma’ products by Beurer visit: https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/products/wellbeing/air-and-aro...





DreamLight Sleeping Aid

What better gift than the gift of a good night’s sleep? The Beurer SL 10 DreamLight is designed to help you fall asleep quickly and calmly. With a gentle light projection on the ceiling, this innovative sleep aid helps to support a conscious breathing rhythm which helps divert thoughts, reducing brain activity to encourage sleep. Two breathing techniques, either Yoga or relaxation, are available to select from. This could be just the gift that your mum didn’t even realise she needed until now.



The Beurer SL 10 is available from John Lewis - £29.99



To view all ‘sleep and rest’ products by Beurer visit: https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/products/wellbeing/sleep-and-r...





Heated Underblanket

Sharing a bed when you have different heat preferences can cause a battle over the duvet and invasion of personal space. What better solution than a heated blanket that your mum can control from her own side and set to her own perfect sleeping temperature. Monogram by Beurer has this additional feature on many of its models. It has an easy fit design, just like a fitted sheet, and this cotton-rich mattress cover is also specially treated with a HealthProtection® sanitised fabric technology which hygienically protects you from dust mites and allergens.



Monogram by Beurer is available from JD Williams - prices starting from £75.00 (Double).



Heated Foot Warmer

Does your mum feel the cold? Combatting cold feet has never been easier! The Beurer foot warmer lets you enjoy a selection of three heat settings for your preferred perfect temperature and can get your tootsies roasty toasty in no time at all with rapid heat up technology. As well as warmth, the Beurer foot warmer can also ease aches and pains and help with circulation issues. Made with an exceptionally cosy, fleecy material that is skin friendly, your mum’s feet will feel submerged in comfort.



The Beurer FW 20 Foot Warmer is available from Argos - £39.99



To view all ‘flexible heating’ products by Beurer visit: https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/products/wellbeing/flexible-he...





Foot Spa with Massage

The Beurer FB 20 Foot Spa is a treat for your mum’s feet. She will certainly thank you for the gift of relaxed and pampered feet from not only a soothing foot bath but also three interchangeable pedicure attachments, and both wet and dry massage - including reflex zone massage. After a long stressful day on your feet, there is nothing better than relaxing and receiving a caring foot massage.



The Beurer FB 20 is available from Argos - £44.99



To view all ‘Shiatsu and massage’ products by Beurer visit: https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/products/wellbeing/shiatsu-and...





Cordless Hair Straightener

A simple to use, compact, travel-friendly hair straightener could just be the perfect gift for the mum that has everything. The handbag size, cordless operation, and fast heating of the Beurer HS 20 hair straighteners is perfect for that busy mum that likes to keep her style fresh while on the go. They may be small, but they are powerful, and one button operation makes them really easy to use on demand.



The Beurer HS 20 is available from JD Williams - £49.99



To view all ‘hair care’ products by Beurer visit:

https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/products/beauty/haircare/index...





Smart Activity Tracker

Is your mum an activity fanatic or do you think she could use a helping hand to get more active? According to many studies and trials, sitting for hours a day without any exercise or moving affects the body in a negative way. Using an activity tracker can make exercise more rewarding and lets you monitor your fitness results daily. Beuer’s AS 80 counts your steps, distance covered, calorie consumption, fat burn, activity duration and achievement of your daily activity goals.



The Beurer AS 80 is available from Amazon and has an RRP of £31.07



To view all ‘sport and activity’ products by Beurer visit:

https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/products/active/sport-and-acti...



