- Smart metering leader Hexing joins as new Promoter member and appointed to Wi-SUN Alliance Board



Wi-SUN Alliance, a global ecosystem of member companies driving the proliferation of interoperable wireless solutions for use in smart cities and other IoT applications, has announced strong growth in its membership of industry-leading product vendors, service providers, utilities, municipalities, local authorities and government organisations.



With 300 member companies in 46 countries, up more than 20% in the last 12 months, Wi-SUN is seeing growing interest from organisations across Europe, Middle East and Africa, as well as new members from the Americas, APAC, South Asia and Japan. This is being driven by the increased demand for open standards-based interoperable products to support large-scale industrial IoT, smart utility and smart city applications, including connected street lighting and smart metering.



Hexing, one of China’s largest smart metering companies, has become a new Promoter member, the highest level of Wi-SUN membership. A Hexing representative has joined the Wi-SUN Board of Directors alongside world-leading semiconductor companies Arm and Silicon Labs – who became members last year – and existing Promoter members, Cisco, Itron, Landis + Gyr, NICT, OMRON, Renesas, Toshiba and Trilliant.



President and CEO of Wi-SUN Alliance, Phil Beecher, comments: “Despite the challenges of 2020, we enter a new year with our global ecosystem continuing to expand into almost every part of the world as the demand for IIoT, smart utility and smart city applications – and Wi-SUN certified products – grows. We are delighted to welcome Hexing, our latest Promoter member, to Wi-SUN Alliance, and remain optimistic for another strong year as we engage on the next phase of our development as a community.”



Technology update – Wi-SUN FAN:

The number of Wi-SUN certified products has increased in the last 12 months, with more than 200 now available. This includes 43 Wi-SUN FAN (Field Area Networks) certified products from 18 members, including Cisco, Hexing, Itron, Landis + Gyr and Renesas. Introduced in 2018, the Wi-SUN FAN Certification Program is the only program of its kind to certify devices for use by utilities and service providers and for local authorities and municipalities designing and deploying smart cities.



Wi-SUN has launched the next phase of its specification program with Wi-SUN FAN 1.1, confident that the demand for interoperable products will continue to grow this year as more IoT applications and services are rolled out across global markets, including North America and South America.



Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 will deliver higher data rates with lower latency, and support for battery-powered devices for applications like gas and water metering, environmental monitoring, traffic sensing, parking management and weather sensors. This next evolution of the program will help extend the range of applications suited to Wi-SUN products, including the integration of smart metering with renewables like solar and wind power where network stability and grid control is critical.





Project update:

The City of London has completed a three-year project to deploy a City-wide street lighting network supported by Wi-SUN FAN technology. The City partnered with Wi-SUN member Itron, smart city solutions company, Urban Control, and exterior lighting specialists, DW Windsor, to meet requirements to deliver good in-field performance based on open standards communications technology. The City of London plans to use the Wi-SUN FAN wireless mesh network to integrate additional third-party devices and sensors over the next few years, including traffic and parking monitoring, occupancy sensing and environmental monitoring.



Giles Radford, Head of Highway Construction and Infrastructure, City of London, says: “The smart lighting project had to overcome a number of communications challenges unique within an historical area such as the City of London. Narrow streets and high-rise buildings create urban canyons, which more traditional communications technology like cellular systems struggle to cope with. Wi-SUN FAN was very impressive as it allowed us to penetrate even the narrowest of streets in and around steel and glass structures. We were very impressed with the self-healing functionality of the mesh network – you don’t have to worry about connectivity, it just does the work for you.”



Additional milestones:



• According to Guidehouse Insights there are approximately 100 million Wi-SUN-capable devices deployed globally.



• DLMS User Association published the Wi-SUN FAN communications profile in the latest edition of its specifications (Blue and Green books): https://wi-sun.org/press/dlms-user-association-publishes-wi-...



As a Wi-SUN Alliance member, an organisation will be part of a growing ecosystem contributing to the standardisation and interoperability of secure, Industrial IoT communications networks. Membership levels include: Promoter, Contributor and Adopter membership.



