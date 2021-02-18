Though a doctor and the director of a Covid testing company, I'm struggling to keep up with the frequent changes to travel regulations

So, as we start to dream of travel again, here are the latest regulations. Please bear in mind that it could be different tomorrow!



Leaving the UK

Of course, travel abroad is currently heavily restricted and governed by lockdown rules. You need a legitimate reason to leave your home, let alone leave the country.

But, there’s light at the end of the tunnel, and when you are permitted to travel, you’ll need to know the entry requirements of the country you are travelling to (check gov.uk foreign travel) and whether there are specific requirements of the airline etc. And then the hassle starts……



Some countries require a PCR test for entry. Again, these can be done in your own home or a clinic but then you need to send them to a lab for analysis which can take 24-72 hours, unless you pay extra for a same day service.

And a few countries have their own additional requirements, including quarantine on arrival, so you need to check the rules before travel as they can change at a moment's notice.

Time will tell whether a vaccine passport for travel becomes universal - but it would make sense, if the vaccines prove to be as effective as we hope. The precedent is there, with diseases such as yellow fever.





Entering / returning to the UK

This is where some of the rules have just changed and caused havoc.

You’ll also need to fill out a government passenger locator form on entry into the UK, or a day or so before, showing where you will be quarantining.



If you are coming from a Red List country (see gov.uk) you need to book and pay in advance for a 10 day, hotel-based, quarantine and travel test package via a government portal, which will include additional Covid PCR tests to be taken on, or before, day 2 and on, or after, day 8 of the 10 day quarantine. The hotel and test package (which aims to identify and stop the spread of existing and mutant Covid) costs around £1790 which will be prohibitively expensive for many travellers. Let's hope it won't last too long.



If entering UK from an Amber List country (all countries not on Red List at present, though excluding Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey and Isle of Man) you will need to pre-book those same, day 2 and 8, PCR tests and then quarantine for 10 days in your home or designated address, unless you apply for Test to Release on day 5.



The Test to Release option, to escape quarantine early, only applies in England (not the rest of the UK) and only after returning from non-red list countries. It requires an additional PCR test at day 5. Once you get the result back, which may take a day or so, you can leave quarantine early, if negative. The previously allowed rapid antigen option with an instant result on day 5 has mysteriously been withdrawn.





So, that’s the travel test situation in a nutshell. For today, at least!



