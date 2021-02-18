New think-tank will help to drive values-based, person-centred workplace cultures.



At a time when the pandemic has brought the issues of trust and values in the workplace into sharp focus, a new think-tank - the Institute of Organisational Dynamics - has launched, providing a central hub for individuals and organisations with an interest in transformative approaches to HR and leadership.



Developed by David Liddle, founder and CEO of The TCM Group, the Institute of Organisational Dynamics will support organisations, leaders and HR teams in taking an innovative approach to creating person-centred and values-based organisational cultures.



David Liddle explains:

“There has never been a more important time to drive positive company culture than right now, at this pivotal moment in history. The COVID crisis has shaken up the modern workplace, shining a spotlight brightly on the people agenda.



“If organisations are to nurture positive, person-centred environments during these uncertain times, HR teams and leaders must intervene. Employees need to be confident that organisations will treat them fairly and equitably, supporting them when times are tough and helping them to grow. They need to be sure that companies are centred on values and committed to resolving conflicts at an early stage, through open, honest dialogue, rather than relying on damaging, bureaucratic formal processes.”



A platform for shared best practice



The Institute of Organisational Dynamics serves as a platform where industry experts can connect, share ideas and create a portfolio of widely accessible resources, to enable members to continually grow and develop in their roles as custodians of values-based, person-centred cultures.



David Liddle continues: “The Institute of Organisational Dynamics serves to provide a think tank for individuals and organisations who have an interest in transformational culture, HR & Leadership, conflict management, restorative justice, organisational development, positive psychology, behavioural science and systems thinking.”



“It offers a programme of continuing professional development (CPD) events, workshops and webinars for members. Our CPD programme can be run on an open-access basis, virtually via TCM Online, or we can come onsite to design and deliver CPD events which are tailored to meet the unique needs of your organisation.”



The Institute of Organisational Dynamics:

• Connects people and organisations who have an interest in transformational workplace culture.

• Provides a space for members (course delegates and customers) to learn from one other

• Underpins the partnership between TCM and its customers through an alumni association.

• Amplifies compassionate and collaborative problem-solving techniques such as mediation, facilitation and restorative justice.



There are three available membership levels for the IOD, each offering a collection of benefits, exclusive discounts, and access to a range of relevant resources.

Below are just some of the benefits that the IOD delivers:



• World class follow up and after care for all customers and delegates.

• A unique online zone for delegates to access toolkits and resources.

• A professional network for TCM Accredited Mediators.

• Access to high impact Continuing Professional Development (CPD).

• Free advice from TCM’s expert consultants.

• Free or discounted access to a wide range of workshops, webinars, and conferences.

• A network for organisations who have an Internal Mediation Scheme.



David Liddle is also seeking to collaborate with suitable professionals with diverse and varied backgrounds: “Key to the ongoing success of the Institute of Organisational Dynamics is the development of an advisory group, consisting of high calibre business leaders, OD and HR leaders, business psychologists, academics and researchers. The advisory group plans to meet twice a year, and we would very much like to hear from any suitable candidates looking to get involved.”



For anyone interested in finding out more about membership, or joining the Institute of Organisational Dynamics advisory group, please visit: https://www.organisationaldynamics.org/.



