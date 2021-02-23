With overall rating of 4.8 Out of 5 Stars and a 98% Recommendation Rating as of 31 December 2020, Aryaka is One of Two Vendors to be recognized with Customers’ Choice distinction in APAC, EMEA and North America Regions



San Mateo, Calif. – February 23, 2021 – Aryaka, the leader in fully managed Cloud-First WAN solutions, today announced the company has been recognized for the second consecutive year in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: WAN Edge Infrastructure (February 2021).



“We are very grateful to our customers for their sustained trust and vote of confidence,” said Shashi Kiran, CMO at Aryaka. “With our Cloud-First approach to network and network security-a-service, we take great pride in getting rid of the complexity that is typically found with traditional SD-WAN box vendors and telcos in order to deliver a truly delightful experience. We are thrilled with this recognition and compliment Gartner for their best-in-class approach to representing the voice of the customer.”



Aryaka Receives Customers’ Choice Across All Regions



Aryaka’s Peer Reviews reflect a distribution across industry verticals, regions and company sizes. “To qualify for the Customers’ Choice distinction, vendors must have a product that is listed in this market on Gartner Peer Insights, have their overall rating (out of 5 stars) above or equal to the mean rating for that market, and receive 50 or more eligible published customer reviews during the one-year submission period.”



Aryaka’s positive year-over-year performance illustrates a product and support consistency that is unmatched by other SD-WAN competitors. When broken out by the report’s three regions, Aryaka and only one other vendor were recognized with Customers’ Choice distinction in APAC, EMEA, and North America.



Sample Reviews from Gartner Peer Insights



Customers reviewed Aryaka for evaluation and contracting, service and support, integration and deployment and product capabilities.



"Aryaka has been a great partner. Their support team is exceptional. I would recommend anyone who has been stuck in the MPLS world and its costs to check into this service." Senior Network Engineer in the manufacturing industry



"Aryaka’s SDWAN solution is excellent at improving application performance access globally, especially for graphic intensive based applications. It was very easy to use to build a tunnel to our specified location in minutes. It's a great solution for low latency remote application access."¹ AGM-IT Systems in the services industry



"Overall, Aryaka has been very responsive to our needs. Their support organization is top notch as well. This allows us to offload our WAN management to them and trust that they will do it at the highest level possible. Since moving to Aryaka, we have not had any unscheduled outages due to their product or company." Lead Infrastructure Engineer industry unspecified



Aryaka’s managed SD-WAN and SASE service delivers the flexibility, operational simplicity and scalability required by CIOs in the current dynamic environment. Based on its customers’ Peer Insights feedback, Aryaka feels the company is aligned with their view that by going with Aryaka, they have one less thing – the WAN – to worry about.



Among the reasons Aryaka’s platform continues to score favorably with customers, include:



Business agility & innovation: Using a disruptive, as-a-service consumption model that delivers operational simplicity and deployment velocity globally, customers are able to see two to four times faster time-to-market through greater architectural flexibility and services integration



Lower TCO and reduced Time to Resolution (TTR): Aryaka’s application performance, end-to-end SLAs and insights drive business productivity and enable cost reduction



Rapid and easy change management: Thanks to converged network and security infrastructure, customers are able to more effectively manage change for applications and workloads



“While there are many managed service providers (MSPs) offering SD-WAN and Security as-a-Service to their customers, Aryaka is the only MSP to combine the simplicity and peace of mind that is expected from a managed service with the flexibility of do-it-yourself standalone box manufacturers,” Kiran concluded.



All reviews for Aryaka’s SmartConnect can be found here: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/wan-edge-infrastructu...



The vendors included in the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinctions for WAN edge infrastructure were announced on 5 February 2021 and are based on 12 months of reviews that started on January 1 and ended on December 31, 2020.



¹= Review modified for grammar only



Gartner Disclaimers:



Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.



About Aryaka



Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN company, brings agility, simplicity and a great experience to consuming the WAN-as-a-service for network and security. The company provides an optimized global network and innovative technology stack, delivering the industry’s #1 managed SD-WAN service and setting the gold standard for application performance. Aryaka’s SmartServices platform offers connectivity, application acceleration, security, cloud networking and insights that leverage global orchestration and provisioning. The company’s customers include hundreds of global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100.



