Lifestyle management is a fundamental aspect of diabetes care

A guide for diabetes self-care management by health and well-being specialist, Beurer.



Manchester, England, 24th February 2021: Managing diabetes day-to-day can be difficult. This is why it’s important for people to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to manage their diabetes so they can live well and avoid complications. Lifestyle management is a fundamental aspect of diabetes care. Health and well-being specialist, Beurer, have put together some simple steps to help keep in control of the condition.



Monitor your Blood Glucose



Blood glucose and blood sugar are interchangeable terms, and both are crucial to the health of the body, especially for people with diabetes. Most diabetics will be familiar with the terms blood glucose, blood glucose test, blood glucose level and blood glucose meter. Testing your blood glucose with a blood glucose meter allows you manage your diabetes effectively and helps you to make informed decisions about your diet, activity, and if self-adjusting insulin, the dosing requirements.



To see Beurer’s glucose monitors, please visit:

Beurer GL50 Evo MG/DL

Beurer GL50 MG/DL





Monitor your Blood Pressure (BP)



Blood pressure control is important whether you have diabetes or not. However, having high blood pressure is a key risk factor in developing heart disease, stroke and other complications of diabetes. This is why it is important to monitor your blood pressure and make appropriate lifestyle changes where needed. There are various ways to lower blood pressure, including losing weight and taking regular physical exercise.



To see Beurer’s full range of blood pressure monitors, please visit: https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/products/medical/blood-presure...





Take regular exercise



Physical activity is a general term that includes all movement that increases energy use and is an important part of diabetes management. Exercise has been shown to improve blood glucose control, reduce cardiovascular risk factors, contribute to weight loss and improve overall well-being. Aerobic activity at moderate intensity basically means exercising at a level that raises your heart rate and makes you sweat. This includes a multitude of sports. For example:



- Fast paced walking

- Light jogging

- Bike riding

- Rowing

- Playing tennis or badminton

- Water aerobics



The less time you spend sitting down, the better it will be for your health. Sedentary behaviour, such as sitting or lying down for long periods, increases your risk of weight gain and obesity, which in turn, may also up your risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.



To see Beurer’s full range of activity and exercise products, please visit: https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/products/active/sport-and-acti...





Monitor your weight



Eating well and maintaining a stable weight is particularly important for people with diabetes and lowering waist measurement will help to improve your blood sugar control and reduce the risk of diabetes complications. Losing weight can help improve your body's ability to effectively respond to insulin resistance, but if it doesn't help you achieve better blood glucose control, that doesn't mean you should give up. Losing and then maintaining a healthy weight are important choices for life—whether you have diabetes, or not. Keep track of your weight, body fat, body water, muscle percentage and bone mass by using a diagnostic scale.



To see Beurer’s full range of diagnostic scales, please visit: https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/products/wellbeing/weight-and-...





Reduce stress



Regulating stress levels is an important component of treating diabetes. If you’re feeling stressed, your body releases stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. This should give you an energy boost for a ‘fight or flight’ response. But the hormones actually make it harder for insulin to work properly, known as insulin resistance. As energy can’t get into your cells, your blood sugar levels rise.



At times of stress, it’s even more important to remember to look after yourself and treat yourself kindly. Getting enough sleep and building exercise, as well as rest and relaxation time into your routine, can help to cope better with stress.



4 simple ways to reduce stress:



• Exercise. It's a cliché for a reason, exercise really does prompt your body to release feel-good hormones like endorphins, which can help you to feel less stressed.

• Organise. Stress can kick in when you’re feeling overwhelmed by the number of tasks that need to be done or deadlines that must be met. Writing a to-do list or time management strategy can help you focus on seeing each task through to completion.

• Breathe. Stress and anxiety can affect how you breathe, which has flow-on effects on how your body and mind feels. Taking a few deep breaths can help slow your breathing and heart rate, relax your muscles and calm your mind.

• Take time out. When you start noticing that stress is affecting how you feel or behave, it might be time to step away and spend a few minutes just focusing on yourself. Do something you enjoy like reading a book or listening to music, or find a trusted friend or colleague that you can talk to about how you’re feeling.





To see Beurer’s full range of stress relief and well-being products, including therapy lights, please visit: https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/products/wellbeing/



-ENDS-





Press Contact



For further information and review samples, please contact:



Michelle Cross

The PR Room Ltd

michelle.cross@theprroom.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 333 9398 296



About Beurer





About Beurer

Beurer was founded in 1919 in Ulm and is synonymous with health and well-being. Today, the long-standing company leads the way in several product fields in this segment; the company is the market leader in Europe in the area of flexible heating and a market leader in Germany for blood pressure monitors and massage products. Beurer is also one of the leading suppliers of personal bathroom scales in Europe. This portfolio, which is under constant development in all areas, offers products for use in the home. It includes: personal bathroom scales, kitchen scales, luggage scales, air purifiers, air dehumidifiers, air washers, thermo hygrometers, aroma diffusers, blood pressure monitors, blood glucose monitors, mobile ECG devices, hearing amplifiers, pulse oximeters, nebulisers, clinical thermometers, a sleep sensor, wake up lights, a snore stopper, daylight therapy lamps, infrared lamps, TENS/EMS devices, massage products (foot massage, Shiatsu massage, massage chairs, massage cushions, fascia massage, leg compression massager), relaxation aids, hair removal devices (classic, IPL, laser), FaceCare and HairCare products, a cellulite releaZer, cosmetics mirrors, manicure/pedicure sets, a BabyCare line, ovulation thermometers, activity sensors and heart rate monitors. USB ports and Bluetooth® make it possible for a growing number of Connect products to be linked to the expanding Beurer app world and/or software. The family-run company operates a global distribution network in more than 100 countries and currently has a workforce of around 1,000 people. You can find more information at www.beurer.com