Coherence Digital build Digital Experience Platforms. Key to their offering is evolving a company's digital estate – at speed – delivering a new, agile foundation. In just three years, they've launched 1700+ accessible, compliant, brand consistent websites in 40+ languages, on platforms that manage cost and risk.



"We are delighted to have received The MVP Award for our work in 2020. Implementing Acquia Site Studio has enabled us to put design at the heart of our DXP solutions, and our clients have reaped the rewards. Our partnership with Acquia on the Government Accelerator Kit continues this great work and brings fantastic opportunities in 2021 and beyond."

Julian Tedstone, Managing Director



“Congratulations to Coherence Digital who went above and beyond in a difficult year to deliver substantial value to our joint customers,” said Peter Ford, VP of global channels, partners, and alliances at Acquia. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Coherence Digital to create a new standard of customer experience by leveraging Acquia’s Open DXP and the expertise of our partner ecosystem.”



The MVP Award focuses on Coherence Digital's work on the UK Government Accelerator Kit, bringing comms agility and digital efficiencies to an already stretched workforce. Launched November 2020 and currently open to the UK market, plans during 2021/22 will include broadening the offer to Government authorities across the globe.



About Coherence Digital

We build Drupal digital customer experience platforms using Acquia’s Site Studio, Personalisation, Campaign and Customer Data tools. Over the years, we’ve helped our clients shift their online acquisitions from 0 to 70% in just one year. We’ve increased conversions by 3000%. Bumped organic visibility up by 200%. And sliced online sales support costs by 82%. Clients include Close Brothers, Unit4, Stanley Black & Decker, Bayer and the NHS.



