Global digital recruitment agency, Salt, has opened a new office in Amsterdam as it continues its impressive European expansion, despite the on-going uncertainty presented by Covid-19.







With Amsterdam and many cities in the Netherlands acting as a hotspot for innovative technology and IT businesses, start-ups and global corporations, Salt's presence in the country will enable it to better serve its international client base with digital transformation strategies post-Brexit.







The new office follows an incredibly successful period for Salt. Despite the global pandemic putting a lot of recruitment plans on pause, the company’s growth continued in 2020, with the business expanding its presence across locations including Austin, Cape Town and Johannesburg. And with offices spanning APAC, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, the US, and UAE, the Amsterdam office marks Salt's 13th location.







Commenting on this news, Elliot Dell, CEO of Salt, says:



"The nature of our business means that it is important that we are on the ground to be able to assist our customers. Our vision is to create futures globally, supporting businesses with their digital goals and helping candidates develop their careers.



"This new office location, which is situated in the north of Amsterdam, will allow Salt to offer expertise across the Creative, Digital Marketing and Technical sectors and further immerse ourselves into the local compliance structures required when delivering large project teams.



"Our global presence and network, combined with a local focus and understanding of the markets we operate in, will greatly benefit our customers as we expand into the country."



The expansion into the Netherlands will be led by Salt's local Business Development Director, Joël Bennett who has extensive experience delivering recruitment solutions to companies in the country, including those across the FMCG, Oil & Gas, Technology, Health, Fashion and Automotive industries. Joël will be working closely alongside Tim Harlow, Salt's Chief Commercial Officer as the business breaks into Europe.







Discussing the move, Tim Harlow, says:







“This is a really exciting venture for Salt. Supported by our Dutch-speaking teams, we plan to help businesses with their hiring strategies, whether that is companies that are scaling up, looking to hire multiple professionals, or are focussed on rapid growth in the Dutch and global economies.







“We firmly believe this is a demonstration of our commitment to developing a strong European business which, post-Brexit, offers a useful combination of on-site or off-site solutions backed up by our network of office locations across all continents.”







ENDS







Press Contact:











Akeshia Clarke



International Marketing Manager, Salt



E: aclarke@welovesalt.com











About Salt







Salt is a global, award-winning digital recruitment agency, connecting people and businesses within Consulting, Creative, HR, Marketing, Sales, and Technology.







Over 200 consultants are “Creating Futures” around the world and change the lives of 1000s of people each year by helping them to start new roles in some of the most exciting start-ups, scale-ups, agencies or large global powerhouses. We cover permanent as well as contract roles and have offices in Auckland, Austin, Cape Town, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, Kuala Lumpur, London, Melbourne, New York, Singapore, and Sydney.







Our services range from single hires to covering complete outsourcing solutions involving business change. We partner with our clients to find and place not only the best individual talent but also produce the most impressive and exciting digital teams across the globe. In New Zealand, our market coverage extends to Accounting & Finance, Business Support & Operations, and Supply Chain & Logistics.







Salt recently acquired APAC-based specialist digital, tech, media, and sales firm, Xpand and talent agency Recruit Digital in South Africa to further increase our global talent services. Together with the new teams, we will have a stronger presence in the market as they join our vision in “Creating Futures” for our customers globally that will positively impact the digital economy.