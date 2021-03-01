March 2021, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has agreed to a partnership with Tripp Lite to distribute their product portfolio in the UK, particularly in the UPS systems category.



Tripp Lite, a manufacturer of power and connectivity solutions, has a longstanding reputation for both quality and excellence. Headquartered in Chicago, USA, the company has a global presence in over 90 countries with more than 50 regional sales offices.



“We are delighted to partner with Tripp Lite in the UK. Through our partnership in the Middle East, we’ve experienced Tripp Lite’s impressive product quality, competitiveness and dedication to customers,” said Ross McLetchie, Mayflex Sales Director. “Tripp Lite’s extensive range of UPS systems and other complementary products ensure customers have the best solution for each application. We believe they are a great addition to the Mayflex product family.”



“Our new partnership with Mayflex enables Tripp Lite to expand its offering to the UK and we are excited to grow our global distribution with Mayflex,” said Jon Carr, Tripp Lite Business Development Manager. “Our Tripp Lite team has participated in extensive training with Mayflex to understand buyers’ needs. We are also offering free Tripp Lite online training to Mayflex customers, to learn more about our solutions and how to properly install your new Tripp Lite UPS systems.”



“Tripp Lite’s expansive online training and intuitive website help customers easily find products that fit their applications. With the combination of their strong web tools and dedicated sales team, we look forward to the value that Tripp Lite will bring to our customers,” remarked McLetchie.



For further details on Tripp Lite visit the Mayflex website or for pricing information, please contact our sales team at 0800 75 75 65 or email sales@mayflex.com.