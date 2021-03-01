the aim of matching families in need with pre-loved prams and pushchairs, to enable them to get out and about with their babies and children.

Prams for Good, a collaborative initiative from industry specialists, launches today, March 1st, with "the aim of matching families in need with pre-loved prams and pushchairs, to enable them to get out and about with their babies and children."



How does the scheme work?

The Prams for Good campaign will work with a number of industry partners to take back pushchairs that are in good condition from families, influencers, brands and celebrities, and re-distribute them via a network of independent nursery retailers, logistics companies and local charities to families in need across the UK and overseas. In addition to direct collections, the campaign partners are in discussion with pram brands and independent retailers across the UK, with the aim of creating a nationwide hub of drop off and collection points for the pushchairs, for ultimate redistribution to local charities.



How will it help?

Approximately 14 million people currently live in poverty in the UK, including 4.2 million children - that’s one in every four children who do not have the essentials available to them to live . Worrying statistics, made worse by job losses in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well increasing numbers of refugees seeking asylum.



The campaign will bring together brands, nursery retailers, trade and consumer media, parents, celebrities and influencers to ‘each do their bit’ to help alleviate three main issues:



1. To help poverty-stricken families both in the UK and across the globe. The average spend on a new pushchair is GBP 340.32 – unfortunately, a cost well beyond the reach of many UK families, living in poverty, who can’t even afford food and clothing, especially now.

2. To improve physical, mental and emotional health, and aid bonding with baby, by giving parents a pram they can use to get outdoors with their child every day. The campaign will help address the current burgeoning mental health crisis , by giving families the opportunity to get outside and into the fresh air, known to be essential for our health and mental wellbeing.

3. To work towards a greener planet - so many prams are dumped, and we aim to reduce landfill by recycling the prams that have life in them yet and can be given to a good home.





Campaign partners

The Prams for Good campaign is a collaboration between a number of UK based companies and charities. UK registered charity, Goods for Good, delivers overstocked goods donated by British industry and second-hand, pre-loved goods donated by the local community to vulnerable people and communities around the world. Pushchair brand, Didofy, has spearheaded the campaign from the start, but the company has high hopes many pram and pushchair brands will join the campaign. Media partners are MadeForMums and the Dadsnet while Nursery Online are leading the nursery trade communication.





Goods for Good

Goods for Good is a fast-growing UK registered charity which redistributes overstocked and unwanted goods from places where there is too much, to places where there is too little, improving people’s lives and achieving more balance in our world. Its mission is to alleviate poverty and reduce waste by delivering essential, life-changing goods to those in urgent need in the UK and internationally.



Goods for Good believes that it makes economic, social, moral, and environmental sense for resources to be spread more evenly through the world so that unwanted goods in communities where there is plenty can be shared with communities where people are living in desperate need.



To date the charity, which was founded in 2014, has delivered over £22 million-worth of humanitarian aid to 24 countries across 4 continents, including the UK, Moldova, Ukraine, Romania, Greece, the Middle East, Africa, and the Philippines. Working with 120 UK companies, including NIKE, IKEA, NEXT, UNIQLO PUMA, The Dune Group, Harrods and Silentnight, over 2.8 million people, globally have been supported. These companies donate overstocks, which might otherwise go to landfill.



Since March, as part of its Covid-19 UK response efforts, Good for Good has distributed:

● GBP 268,000 worth of goods;

● To 40 UK charities;

● Helping 46,000 people receive everyday essentials;

● Saving over 20 tonnes of goods from landfill.



In addition to the goods donated by businesses, Goods for Good also collects preloved items from the community sources in the UK which are sorted and packed by our army of over 250 volunteers. Goods are categorised so that we can easily find what a community needs, whether it is preloved footwear, bedding, or babies’ clothing.



Didofy

As a British brand, designed by parents, didofy believes life brings enough challenges, and folding a pushchair shouldn't be one of them. The family-run brand celebrated its 5th birthday in October. All didofy prams and pushchairs are designed with the modern family in mind, crafted using master engineering, high quality materials and hand-selected fabrics, to meet parents’ every need. In April 2020, didofy showed its support for NHS and care home staff by making and donating up to 1,000 visors to help keep them safe.



Nursery Online

Nursery Online is the original nursery trade digital platform, serving the nursery industry since 2008. Based online only, Nursery Online offers news, events and services to the UK and international nursery trade, via its website, social platforms and weekly newsletters.



Nursery Online offers retailers and brands digital marketing support services, Nursery Online awards, live product demos and industry interviews. Nursery Online offsets its carbon footprint by planting ten trees annually with the UK Forestry.



MadeForMums

Parenting website MadeForMums.com is the UK’s leading parenting product review site and features over 2000 professional reviews and thousands more parent reviews. Reaching over 2 million parents and parents-to-be each month through its website and another million+ through social channels, MadeForMums’ aim is to help parents make confident choices.



The Dadsnet

The Dadsnet is a community of likeminded dads around the globe online & face-to-face. It exists ultimately, to equip dads to raise outstanding children who will go on to change the shape & future of the world. The platform offers support, encouragement and insight to the challenging, yet-profoundly fulfilling job known as fatherhood.







