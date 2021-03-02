Waracle

London Based, Apex Rides deliver revolutionary smart bike + fitness app with award-winning app developers Waracle Ltd.



Home fitness startup, Apex Rides officially launched last spring, with their innovative, new smart bike and app offering that’s transforming the home workout experience for thousands across the UK.



Apex Rides has gone from strength to strength since the launch of their live, at-home workout offering, with over 30k + classes completed to date through the bikes partnering smart app which was developed by digital solutions firm Waracle.



Apex rides, founded by Simon Cook and Charlie Lucas back in 2018, offer an at-home cycling experience at an accessible price.



Apex offers a high-performance, indoor bike that is more affordable than its competitors and enables users to attend live, virtual exercise classes from a digital device, in the comfort of their own home.



Apex Rides Mobile App



The innovative app was designed and developed by London-based, digital and app solutions firm Waracle who partner with organisations in the digital health, fitness, and well-being space to develop innovative, user-friendly, app solutions.



Waracle designed and developed the smart app which allows users to stream classes provided exclusively by top UK instructors from Boom Cycle via their iPad or iPhone and TV screens, using Bluetooth technology.



Up to six different profiles can be added to one account so that housemates and family members can split the cost and share the fun. The app is gamified and offers challenges to its riders, enabling them to get competitive with fellow riders and keep motivation high.



Unlimited classes are available both live and on-demand on the Apex Rides app on an affordable subscription basis, and are accessible 24/7.



Chris Martin, CEO at Waracle said



“Wellness has never been more important as we find ourselves limited in our recreation choices. We’re delighted to have worked with Apex to deliver this innovative challenger offering to the marketplace. They have a real passion to improve fitness, activity, and mental health and this is so complementary to Waracle’s own dedication to delivering work with value.”



Apex Rides added



“Waracle has been such an integral part of the team to get us to this stage, they have helped not only with the app but all other parts of the solution’s integration. The Waracle team is so dedicated they are as much our development partner as they are our sounding board and testers. . We know the app is a highly valuable part of our customer offering, so we needed to make it slick and easy to navigate for the best possible user experience.”



About Apex



Apex Rides is the newest and most inclusive home-exercise bike and app to hit the UK. With a distinctive aesthetic design, state-of-the-art technology, gamified app, and exclusive partnership with Boom Cycle, Apex Rides offers the ultimate in-home workout at a more accessible price.



About Waracle



Waracle delivers work with value, created by people with purpose for clients with vision. Our expert teams collaborate to deliver mobile digital solutions with meaningful real-world impact for enterprise clients in highly regulated industries.



