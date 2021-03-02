Trinity Business School, Trinity College Dublin has become Triple-Accredited, having been awarded accreditation from AACSB International – the latest on a long list of achievements that sees the business school surge to global leader-status.



Having already been awarded the AMBA and EQUIS accreditation, the AACSB’s stamp of approval puts Trinity in the top 0.6% of business schools worldwide.



The Triple Accreditation comes at a time of rapid expansion and innovation for the Dublin-based business school. The institution has been a standout global business education success story for its rapid rise world-leader status, having seen growth of 150% over the last five years, constructed a state-of-the-art, eco-friendly building to call home, and has scaled almost all of its educational offerings.



The accreditation also comes as the Trinity prepares to unveil the Republic of Ireland’s first state-of-the-art multimedia lecture room, known as The Matrix. The new multimedia room reflects the innovative trajectory of the business school, and will enable it to further diversify its education offerings by providing additional learning options to students on a flexible and blended-learning basis.



The Matrix room will be used to deliver content to students across all levels – from those studying on undergraduate programmes to professionals undertaking Executive Education courses. Trinity will harness this new facility, among others, to continue to deliver business education with an emphasis on ethical leadership, sustainability and social awareness.



Trinity’s newfound Triple-Accredited status, as well as its broader growth and innovation, offers numerous benefits to students and businesses within and beyond the Republic of Ireland. As business continues to make remote-working the norm, diminishing the need for geographical proximity when working for an organisation, foreign direct investment and domestic start-ups will no longer guarantee job creation for local talent. The emergence of global competition for domestic jobs means countries will need to produce, year-on-year, highly skilled professionals.



Trinity’s status as an internationally-recognised heavyweight will make its graduates some of the most sought after job applicants, and will ensure that Irish-based multinational corporations, as well as small- and medium-sized businesses, invest in domestic talent.



Professor Andrew Burke, Dean of Trinity Business School, says:



“Every top international geographic innovation cluster has at least one world class business school located within. If Dublin really wants a sustainable position as a world class centre for digital technology business and have a financial centre, then the coming of age of Trinity Business School with Triple Accreditation is hugely positive news both for Dublin and Global competition.”



“The incredibly fast growth and innovation that has taken place in the School over the last 5 year is a community-wide achievement. Through devolved leadership, everyone in the School has taken ownership and responsibility to launch new programmes and improve existing activities. Triple accreditation is their achievement and we now have a brilliant platform to provide inclusive business education for next generation working and living.”



“We are continuing this innovative trajectory by supplementing our on campus degree education with additional learning options which provide flexible, blended and life–long learning for next-generation working and learning. This blends the real life experience of Trinity’s stunning campus with flexible, interactive, remote learning in a multitude of formats from degree to byte-sized micro credentialing life long and executive level learning. We are doing this with an emphasis on ethical leadership to tackle climate change and to promote diversity, inclusivity and sustainability. Ultimately, the purpose is to be a driver of 'Business for Good'.”



