What do Helen Mirren, Joanna Lumley, Davina McCall and Dame Judi Dench have in common?



Research by Hada Labo Tokyo* - the skincare brand that’s been hailed as a game changer with its multi-layer hyaluronic acid formulas using hyaluronic acid and anti-aging ingredients such as retinol and collagen - revealed they are the celebrities who other women believe have nailed the ageing game.

Nearly 57% of respondents polled said Helen Mirren had got her skincare and ageing spot on, while almost 42% picked out Joanna Lumley, 40% went for Davina McCall and 32% voted for Dame Judi Dench.



The 1,000 women over 35 who took part in the research poll blamed social media, reality TV and digitally altered images in the media for increasing the pressure on women to look good. And, while almost two-thirds wanted their skin to be its very best at their stage of life, only one in five were keen to turn the clock back to look younger than they are.



So, like the celebs they admire, more mature women are age-embracers rather than age-deniers!



Hada Labo Tokyo wants women to enjoy who they are. Its power-packed anti-aging range has been formulated by pharmaceutical scientists to help every woman look the best she can whatever her age – and all without spending a fortune.



Hada Labo Tokyo offers four very simple steps which just take five minutes or less to whizz through – that’s the time one-third of women say is all they can spare for their skincare routine*.



Step 1: Cleanse with All-in-One Gentle Hydrating Cleanser

Step 2: Pat a couple of pumps of Anti-Ageing Super Hydrator Lotion, with its four types of hyaluronic acid, plus collagen and retinol, on to the face, neck and decolletage.

Step3: Press a grain of rice-sized amount of Deep Wrinkle Corrector Eye and Mouth Area Cream under the eyes and up towards the temples and around the mouth where those nasty little vertical lines seem to appear without warning

Step 4: Finish with a pea-sized amount of Anti-Ageing Wrinkle Reducer Day Cream, a silky gel-cream that glides over the skin to give instant comfort.

At night, repeat the routine, replacing the day cream with Special Repair Treatment Night Cream with Super Hyaluronic Acid and Tetrapeptides to nourish and hydrate skin while you sleep.



Hada Labo Tokyo products are available at Superdrug, in-store and online, and on Amazon, with none costing more than £20.



www.gettheglowuk.com



*Omnibus survey of 1,000 women over 35, September 2020



