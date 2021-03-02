World Champion boxer and Sky Sports Boxing pundit Johnny Nelson and European Champion Spencer Oliver have joined forces to launch BoxPro. A new fitness app to help people stay active during lockdown and beyond. Free to download from the App Store and Google Play, the pair are hoping to encourage men and women of all ages to make the most of access to tailored home workouts for all levels of fitness.



“We know that the last year has been tough on many, and the nation’s health is at the top of everyone’s agenda. Spencer and I both love working out, not just because it helps us keep in shape, but the positive affect it has on our mental wellbeing too. Through BoxPro we wanted to create quality fitness content that empowers the inner champions of everyday people to achieve their health and fitness goals.



“Mindset is the key for us all right now, and BoxPro will give people free access to boxing training content, cardio, warm down’s, technique, so that they can build and maintain their fitness in the comfort of their own home”, said Johnny Nelson.



The app will see new content added each month. Adds Spencer Oliver, “We’re really excited about the launch of BoxPro. Boxing training has so many fitness benefits including improved cardiovascular health, increased hand-eye coordination, better stamina, decreases stress and can improve the quality of your sleep too! We’ve certainly been put through our paces filming this content!



“We know that people are often quite intimidated about training for the first time. Hopefully, this way, they can build their confidence with Johnny and I in their ear, cheering them on. Neither Johnny or I are getting any younger, but working out has always been part of our lives, and we’ve ensured that BoxPro works for those just starting out their fitness journey, as well as tougher workouts for people who already enjoy training.”



Download for free now or head to www.boxprotraining.co.uk for more information.Or contact gemma.oakes@mercieca.co.uk