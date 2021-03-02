LONDON, UK, March 2, 2021 - ServiceMax, the leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced record growth for their service offerings with the addition of new customers across a variety of industries for the fiscal year 2020 that ended January 31, 2021.



Industry heavyweights that signed to utilize ServiceMax's new Asset 360 solution, which became generally available in Q4, include:



Carel, a leader in control technology and humidification for air conditioning and refrigeration Numed, a National supplier of Turnkey Imaging Solutions, Equipment Leases, Interim Rentals, and Equipment Maintenance to health care providers And Medical MicroInstruments (MMI SpA), a specialized robotics company focused on microsurgery.



New and existing customers continue to benefit from the value of complete visibility into assets in the field, allowing them to maximize asset performance and shift to outcome-based business strategies.



"Carel designs, manufactures and sells control solutions and IoT and Digital Services for air-conditioning, refrigeration and heating. Our company is laser-focused on growth, servitization and innovation," said Riccardo Bianchi, Group Head of After Sales & Services at Carel. We chose to partner with ServiceMax so that we could leverage data to develop a complete view of our customers and drive aggressive growth in our asset-centric business. Thanks to ServiceMax Asset 360 and Salesforce technologies, we are up-leveling our service, focusing on service profitability, customer experience and uptime."



The shift to digital-first customer engagement, remote work and changing business models were all key drivers in the adoption of ServiceMax solutions over the past year. Likewise, customers who had already invested in robust field service management were able to respond more quickly to the challenges of 2020 and maximize their asset performance, particularly with regards to uptime, analytics and digitization of core services.



"Over the past year, ServiceMax's customers have gone to enormous lengths to keep the world running under unprecedented circumstances," said Neil Barua, CEO of ServiceMax. "The future will require a fundamentally different model of business that allows these companies to manage for resilience. We are proud to support them with the asset-centric approach they need to shift from selling products to adopting outcome-based strategies that ensure uptime on the world's most important assets."



ServiceMax's 2020 achievements include earning Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Market Leadership Award for North American Mobile Field Service Management.



"ServiceMax stands out with its unique expertise regarding the growing asset-centric management sector. ServiceMax's recent decisions around partnerships, product and new markets reinforce and promise to further enhance the company's already-strong position as an FSM market leader," said Jeanine Sterling, Industry Director, Frost & Sullivan.



Earlier in the year, ServiceMax received additional industry analyst accolades, naming the company a leader in:



- Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management



- Gartner Critical Capabilities for Field Service Management



- IDC MarketScape for Manufacturing Service Parts Management



