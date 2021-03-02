A gaming and PC tech publishing house in Manchester is offering avid gamers and tech lovers the chance to live out their dream and get paid to test the latest gadgets and games.



By Gamers for Gamers is on the hunt for someone who lives and breathes PC Hardware, technology and gaming, and is offering them a starting salary of up to £18,000 a year to build a career around their interest or passion.



Not only will the lucky candidate get the chance to be a part of a rapidly growing company of tech and gaming enthusiasts, but they’ll also spend their days benchmarking and testing all kinds of components, peripherals, and games to create engaging videos and content for their 14.2K subscribers on YouTube and their multiple websites.



They will literally get paid to be an in-house PC hardware and gaming guru in the digital city of Manchester!



And if that’s not enough, the firm makes a habit of providing monthly munchies, bagel Fridays, and fresh fruit, snacks, coffee and tea on tap, plus a series of social events (post lockdown).



Will Blears, co-founder of BGFG said that the team is looking to create opportunities for true gamers with natural talent in a sector that often has limited career opportunities:



“We’re passionate about giving gamers the best experience possible, so why wouldn’t we take it that step further and help them build a career around their passion?



“Our viewers come to us for hands-on reviews and practical buying advice as well as tips to get the most out of their tech and gaming setup, so it makes sense to build a team of avid gamers to meet the needs of our audience.



“The day-to-day work is interesting, challenging and fast paced, so whilst personality is key, we need an individual who is hardworking, and delivery focused. We want a team player who is ready to go the extra mile to deliver to our audience of experienced and inexperienced gamers.



“Workplace culture is important to us, so they’ll need to be friendly, supportive and prepared to be a part of a team.”



By Gamers for Gamers was founded in April 2019 by brothers Andrew and Craig Kirkcaldy and Will Blears.



The existing team comprises experienced, passionate individuals dedicated to bringing readers the best in unbiased PC tech, gaming, and Esports news.



It recently embarked on a major recruitment drive to attract talented people from across the UK to support the development of its growing online media outlets, which include WePC.com, PCGuide.com and EsportsVerdict.com



Interested gamers can apply here



ENDS



For more information, please gemma@loadedpr.co.uk.



Notes to Editor



Founded in April 2019 by brothers Andrew and Craig Kirkcaldy and Will Blears, By Gamers for Gamers is a rapidly growing gaming and tech publishing house comprising a team of experienced, passionate individuals dedicated to bringing readers the best in unbiased PC tech, gaming, and Esports news.



With millions of readers each month, its continued purpose is to provide readers with hands-on reviews and practical buying advice as well as tips to get the most out of their tech and gaming setup.



Its network of sites, which include WePC.com, PCGuide.com and EsportsVerdict.com, all work together to form a tight-knit family of consumer-focused brands with one goal: empowering readers.



Twitter @official_BGFG



LinkedIn By Gamers For Gamers: Overview|LinkedIn



Instagram @official_bgfg



Website BGFG|Media Publisher|PC building, Technology, Gaming & Esports.